Marlins 10, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Dominguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|g-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|O.Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|d-Kingery ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Williams ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Riddle ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Castro 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|b-Wallach ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rojas ss-2b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Dean rf
|4
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.667
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.226
|Smith p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-R.Herrera ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|40
|10
|18
|10
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|003—
|3
|6
|0
|Miami
|024
|010
|30x—10
|18
|0
a-lined out for Eflin in the 5th. b-singled for Alfaro in the 7th. c-flied out for N.Anderson in the 7th. d-doubled for Franco in the 8th. e-flied out for Nicasio in the 8th. f-singled for Guerrero in the 8th. g-lined out for Realmuto in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 7. 2B_McCutchen (3), Hoskins (4), Kingery 2 (2), Williams (1), Rojas (4), Brinson (4). 3B_Dean (1). HR_B.Anderson (1), off Eflin; Walker (3), off Eflin; Dean (1), off Eflin. RBIs_O.Herrera (7), Williams 2 (3), B.Anderson (2), Walker (3), Rojas (6), Dean 5 (6), Brinson 2 (4). SB_B.Anderson (1). CS_Alfaro (2). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Harper 2, Realmuto, Dominguez); Miami 4 (Granderson, Castro, Smith, Wallach). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Segura, Brinson.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 2-1
|4
|10
|6
|6
|0
|4
|81
|3.94
|Nicasio
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|44
|6.75
|Dominguez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|7.20
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, W, 1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|99
|2.65
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.35
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Conley
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|26
|8.44
WP_Guerrero.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:01. A_13,828 (36,742).
