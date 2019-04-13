Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 10, Phillies 3

April 13, 2019 9:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .273
Dominguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .302
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .295
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
g-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
O.Herrera cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300
Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .178
Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
d-Kingery ph-3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .500
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Williams ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .182
Totals 33 3 6 3 4 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Riddle ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192
B.Anderson 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .231
Walker 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .190
Castro 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .233
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .316
b-Wallach ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Rojas ss-2b 3 3 3 1 0 0 .316
Dean rf 4 3 4 5 0 0 .667
Brinson cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .226
Smith p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-R.Herrera ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Totals 40 10 18 10 0 7
Philadelphia 000 000 003— 3 6 0
Miami 024 010 30x—10 18 0

a-lined out for Eflin in the 5th. b-singled for Alfaro in the 7th. c-flied out for N.Anderson in the 7th. d-doubled for Franco in the 8th. e-flied out for Nicasio in the 8th. f-singled for Guerrero in the 8th. g-lined out for Realmuto in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 7. 2B_McCutchen (3), Hoskins (4), Kingery 2 (2), Williams (1), Rojas (4), Brinson (4). 3B_Dean (1). HR_B.Anderson (1), off Eflin; Walker (3), off Eflin; Dean (1), off Eflin. RBIs_O.Herrera (7), Williams 2 (3), B.Anderson (2), Walker (3), Rojas (6), Dean 5 (6), Brinson 2 (4). SB_B.Anderson (1). CS_Alfaro (2). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Harper 2, Realmuto, Dominguez); Miami 4 (Granderson, Castro, Smith, Wallach). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Segura, Brinson.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 2-1 4 10 6 6 0 4 81 3.94
Nicasio 3 6 4 4 0 2 44 6.75
Dominguez 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 7.20
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 3 6 99 2.65
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.35
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Conley 1 4 3 3 0 1 26 8.44

WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:01. A_13,828 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.