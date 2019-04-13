Marlins 10, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .273 Dominguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .302 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .295 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 g-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 O.Herrera cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300 Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .178 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256 d-Kingery ph-3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Williams ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .182 Totals 33 3 6 3 4 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Riddle ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192 B.Anderson 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .231 Walker 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .190 Castro 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .233 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alfaro c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .316 b-Wallach ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Rojas ss-2b 3 3 3 1 0 0 .316 Dean rf 4 3 4 5 0 0 .667 Brinson cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .226 Smith p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-R.Herrera ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Totals 40 10 18 10 0 7

Philadelphia 000 000 003— 3 6 0 Miami 024 010 30x—10 18 0

a-lined out for Eflin in the 5th. b-singled for Alfaro in the 7th. c-flied out for N.Anderson in the 7th. d-doubled for Franco in the 8th. e-flied out for Nicasio in the 8th. f-singled for Guerrero in the 8th. g-lined out for Realmuto in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 7. 2B_McCutchen (3), Hoskins (4), Kingery 2 (2), Williams (1), Rojas (4), Brinson (4). 3B_Dean (1). HR_B.Anderson (1), off Eflin; Walker (3), off Eflin; Dean (1), off Eflin. RBIs_O.Herrera (7), Williams 2 (3), B.Anderson (2), Walker (3), Rojas (6), Dean 5 (6), Brinson 2 (4). SB_B.Anderson (1). CS_Alfaro (2). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Harper 2, Realmuto, Dominguez); Miami 4 (Granderson, Castro, Smith, Wallach). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Segura, Brinson.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 2-1 4 10 6 6 0 4 81 3.94 Nicasio 3 6 4 4 0 2 44 6.75 Dominguez 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 7.20 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 3 6 99 2.65 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.35 Guerrero 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Conley 1 4 3 3 0 1 26 8.44

WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:01. A_13,828 (36,742).

