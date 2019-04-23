Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 3, Indians 1

April 23, 2019 9:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Brinson cf 0 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0
Prado 1b 3 0 1 1 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0
Bri.And rf 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0
N.Wlker dh 4 0 2 0 Gnzalez dh 4 1 1 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 M.Frman ph 1 0 0 0
Glloway cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
Berti 3b 3 1 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 1 1
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 31 1 3 1
Miami 000 030 000—3
Cleveland 000 000 100—1

E_C.Santana (2), S.Castro (2), Rojas (3). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Granderson (2), N.Walker (2). HR_Alfaro (4). SB_Galloway (2). SF_Prado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez W,2-3 6 1-3 2 1 0 2 6
Conley H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Steckenrider H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco 4 2 0 0 0 4
Ramirez L,0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0
Otero 2 3 0 0 0 1
Olson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Lopez (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.

Advertisement

T_2:42. A_12,963 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.