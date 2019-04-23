Marlins 3, Indians 1

Miami Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Brinson cf 0 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0 Prado 1b 3 0 1 1 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker dh 4 0 2 0 Gnzalez dh 4 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 M.Frman ph 1 0 0 0 Glloway cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Berti 3b 3 1 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 1 1 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 31 1 3 1

Miami 000 030 000—3 Cleveland 000 000 100—1

E_C.Santana (2), S.Castro (2), Rojas (3). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Granderson (2), N.Walker (2). HR_Alfaro (4). SB_Galloway (2). SF_Prado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Lopez W,2-3 6 1-3 2 1 0 2 6 Conley H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2 Steckenrider H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romo S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Carrasco 4 2 0 0 0 4 Ramirez L,0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 Otero 2 3 0 0 0 1 Olson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cimber 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Lopez (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.

Advertisement

T_2:42. A_12,963 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.