Marlins 4, Braves 2

April 6, 2019 10:56 pm
 
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 4 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 1
Bri.And 3b 3 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
N.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 5 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0
Alfaro c 4 2 3 3 B.McCnn c 2 0 1 0
Riddle ss 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
O’Brien rf 3 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 1 1
Alcntra p 2 0 0 0 K.Wrght p 2 0 0 0
Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0
N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
Prado ph 0 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0
R.Hrrra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 34 2 6 2
Miami 000 020 002—4
Atlanta 100 100 000—2

E_Riddle 2 (2). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 14. 2B_Freeman (4), Joyce (1). HR_Alfaro 2 (3), O’Brien (1). SB_R.Herrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara 4 4 2 2 5 0
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 2
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Conley S,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Wright 6 5 2 2 1 4
Parsons 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 1
Minter L,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Guerrero (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:16. A_35,618 (41,149).

