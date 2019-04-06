Marlins 4, Braves 2

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bri.And 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alcntra p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Wrght p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prado ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Miami
|000
|020
|002—4
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000—2
E_Riddle 2 (2). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 14. 2B_Freeman (4), Joyce (1). HR_Alfaro 2 (3), O’Brien (1). SB_R.Herrera (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara
|4
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Conley S,1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|Wright
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Parsons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Minter L,0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jackson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Guerrero (Flowers).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:16. A_35,618 (41,149).
