Marlins 4, Braves 2

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 4 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 1 Bri.And 3b 3 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 5 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 Alfaro c 4 2 3 3 B.McCnn c 2 0 1 0 Riddle ss 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 3 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 1 1 Alcntra p 2 0 0 0 K.Wrght p 2 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 0 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 34 2 6 2

Miami 000 020 002—4 Atlanta 100 100 000—2

E_Riddle 2 (2). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 14. 2B_Freeman (4), Joyce (1). HR_Alfaro 2 (3), O’Brien (1). SB_R.Herrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Alcantara 4 4 2 2 5 0 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 2 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Conley S,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Atlanta Wright 6 5 2 2 1 4 Parsons 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 1 Minter L,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Guerrero (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:16. A_35,618 (41,149).

