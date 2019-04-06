Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 4, Braves 2

April 6, 2019 10:57 pm
 
1 min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
B.Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190
Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Alfaro c 4 2 3 3 0 1 .280
Riddle ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
O’Brien rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .118
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Prado ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .529
1-Herrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 32 4 8 4 3 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .207
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .387
Freeman 1b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .407
Acuna Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Markakis rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .091
McCann c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Flowers c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .455
d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .318
Wright p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 6 2 8 7
Miami 000 020 002—4 8 2
Atlanta 100 100 000—2 6 0

a-doubled for Wright in the 6th. b-walked for Steckenrider in the 8th. c-grounded out for Sobotka in the 8th. d-popped out for Flowers in the 9th.

1-ran for Prado in the 8th.

E_Riddle 2 (2). LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 14. 2B_Freeman (4), Joyce (1). HR_Alfaro (2), off Wright; O’Brien (1), off Wright; Alfaro (3), off Minter. RBIs_Alfaro 3 (6), O’Brien (2), Freeman (3), Swanson (7). SB_Herrera (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Freeman 2, Acuna Jr., Markakis, Swanson, Culberson 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Camargo. LIDP_Riddle. GIDP_Walker, Castro, Markakis.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Riddle, Walker); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 4 4 2 2 5 0 93 1.50
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 2 15 2.08
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 7.20
Romo, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 12.00
Conley, S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.70
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright 6 5 2 2 1 4 77 4.35
Parsons 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.15
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 1 17 10.80
Minter, L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 19 18.00
Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 7.71

HBP_Guerrero (Flowers). PB_Flowers (1).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:16. A_35,618 (41,149).

