Marlins 4, Braves 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — B.Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .176 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Alfaro c 4 2 3 3 0 1 .280 Riddle ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 O’Brien rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .118 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Prado ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .529 1-Herrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 32 4 8 4 3 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .207 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .387 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .407 Acuna Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .143 Markakis rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .091 McCann c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Flowers c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .455 d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .318 Wright p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 6 2 8 7

Miami 000 020 002—4 8 2 Atlanta 100 100 000—2 6 0

a-doubled for Wright in the 6th. b-walked for Steckenrider in the 8th. c-grounded out for Sobotka in the 8th. d-popped out for Flowers in the 9th.

1-ran for Prado in the 8th.

E_Riddle 2 (2). LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 14. 2B_Freeman (4), Joyce (1). HR_Alfaro (2), off Wright; O’Brien (1), off Wright; Alfaro (3), off Minter. RBIs_Alfaro 3 (6), O’Brien (2), Freeman (3), Swanson (7). SB_Herrera (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Freeman 2, Acuna Jr., Markakis, Swanson, Culberson 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Camargo. LIDP_Riddle. GIDP_Walker, Castro, Markakis.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Riddle, Walker); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 4 4 2 2 5 0 93 1.50 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 2 15 2.08 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 7.20 Romo, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 12.00 Conley, S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.70 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright 6 5 2 2 1 4 77 4.35 Parsons 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.15 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 1 17 10.80 Minter, L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 19 18.00 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 7.71

HBP_Guerrero (Flowers). PB_Flowers (1).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:16. A_35,618 (41,149).

