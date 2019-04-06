Marlins 4, Braves 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|O’Brien rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.118
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Prado ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.529
|1-Herrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.387
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.407
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Markakis rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.091
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Wright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|8
|7
|Miami
|000
|020
|002—4
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
a-doubled for Wright in the 6th. b-walked for Steckenrider in the 8th. c-grounded out for Sobotka in the 8th. d-popped out for Flowers in the 9th.
1-ran for Prado in the 8th.
E_Riddle 2 (2). LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 14. 2B_Freeman (4), Joyce (1). HR_Alfaro (2), off Wright; O’Brien (1), off Wright; Alfaro (3), off Minter. RBIs_Alfaro 3 (6), O’Brien (2), Freeman (3), Swanson (7). SB_Herrera (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Freeman 2, Acuna Jr., Markakis, Swanson, Culberson 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Camargo. LIDP_Riddle. GIDP_Walker, Castro, Markakis.
DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Riddle, Walker); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|4
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|93
|1.50
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|N.Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.08
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.20
|Romo, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|12.00
|Conley, S, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.70
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|77
|4.35
|Parsons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.15
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|10.80
|Minter, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|18.00
|Jackson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7.71
HBP_Guerrero (Flowers). PB_Flowers (1).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:16. A_35,618 (41,149).
