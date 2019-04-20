Marlins 9, Nationals 3

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Grndrsn lf 3 2 2 2 Rendon 3b 1 1 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick 3b 2 0 1 1 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Berti ph 0 1 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 2 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Prado 3b 5 1 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 2 0 Bri.And rf 3 2 2 1 Difo ss 4 0 2 0 N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 1 Schrzer p 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 0 2 2 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 A.Adams p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 1 2 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Glloway cf-lf 4 1 1 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 2 2 0 R.Hrrra ph-lf 1 1 1 1 Brinson cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 35 9 11 7

Washington 002 010 000—3 Miami 201 013 11x—9

E_Gomes (1), Scherzer (1). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Washington 9, Miami 8. 2B_Eaton (4), M.Adams (3), Difo (2), V.Robles (6), Bri.Anderson 2 (4), Rojas (6), Galloway (1). HR_Granderson (3). SB_S.Castro (1), Galloway (1). SF_Granderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Scherzer L,1-3 5 1-3 11 7 6 0 9 Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Adams 1 0 1 1 2 2 Grace 1 0 1 1 2 1 Miami Urena W,1-3 6 8 3 2 1 4 Conley 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 3 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by Urena (Rendon), by Adams (Alfaro). WP_Adams 2, Grace.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:12. A_9,910 (36,742).

