Marlins 9, Nationals 3

|Washington
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bri.And rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Schrzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|R.Hrrra ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brinson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|7
|Washington
|002
|010
|000—3
|Miami
|201
|013
|11x—9
E_Gomes (1), Scherzer (1). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Washington 9, Miami 8. 2B_Eaton (4), M.Adams (3), Difo (2), V.Robles (6), Bri.Anderson 2 (4), Rojas (6), Galloway (1). HR_Granderson (3). SB_S.Castro (1), Galloway (1). SF_Granderson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer L,1-3
|5
|1-3
|11
|7
|6
|0
|9
|Sipp
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Grace
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Miami
|Urena W,1-3
|6
|8
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Conley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by Urena (Rendon), by Adams (Alfaro). WP_Adams 2, Grace.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:12. A_9,910 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.