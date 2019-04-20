Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 9, Nationals 3

April 20, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Grndrsn lf 3 2 2 2
Rendon 3b 1 1 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Kndrick 3b 2 0 1 1 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Berti ph 0 1 0 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 2 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Prado 3b 5 1 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 2 0 Bri.And rf 3 2 2 1
Difo ss 4 0 2 0 N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 1
Schrzer p 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 0 2 2
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
A.Adams p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 1 2 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Glloway cf-lf 4 1 1 0
M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 4 2 2 0 R.Hrrra ph-lf 1 1 1 1
Brinson cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 35 9 11 7
Washington 002 010 000—3
Miami 201 013 11x—9

E_Gomes (1), Scherzer (1). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Washington 9, Miami 8. 2B_Eaton (4), M.Adams (3), Difo (2), V.Robles (6), Bri.Anderson 2 (4), Rojas (6), Galloway (1). HR_Granderson (3). SB_S.Castro (1), Galloway (1). SF_Granderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer L,1-3 5 1-3 11 7 6 0 9
Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 0 1 1 2 2
Grace 1 0 1 1 2 1
Miami
Urena W,1-3 6 8 3 2 1 4
Conley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 3
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by Urena (Rendon), by Adams (Alfaro). WP_Adams 2, Grace.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

Advertisement

T_3:12. A_9,910 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.