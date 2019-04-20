Marlins 9, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .312 Rendon 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .371 Kendrick 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .458 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .246 M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .241 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .169 Gomes c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Difo ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — A.Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Robles cf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .288 Totals 35 3 10 3 3 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .167 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Berti ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 — Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Prado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .359 Anderson rf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .240 Walker 1b 5 0 0 1 0 3 .194 Castro 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .244 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Rojas ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321 Galloway cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Herrera ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .149 Brinson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Totals 35 9 11 7 4 12

Washington 002 010 000—3 10 2 Miami 201 013 11x—9 11 0

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Urena in the 6th. b-walked for Kinley in the 8th. c-struck out for Grace in the 9th.

E_Gomes (1), Scherzer (1). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 8. 2B_Eaton (4), M.Adams (3), Difo (2), Robles (6), Anderson 2 (4), Rojas (6), Galloway (1). HR_Granderson (3), off Scherzer. RBIs_M.Adams 2 (10), Kendrick (7), Granderson 2 (7), Anderson (4), Walker (4), Castro 2 (6), Herrera (3). SB_Castro (1), Galloway (1). SF_Granderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Scherzer); Miami 6 (Granderson, Castro 2, Alfaro 2, Galloway). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Miami 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Eaton, Anderson, Walker, Castro. GIDP_Difo.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Walker).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, L, 1-3 5 1-3 11 7 6 0 9 108 4.45 Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 10.80 A.Adams 1 0 1 1 2 2 33 9.00 Grace 1 0 1 1 2 1 20 7.88 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, W, 1-3 6 8 3 2 1 4 80 5.74 Conley 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.75 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 0.73 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-1. HBP_Urena (Rendon), A.Adams (Alfaro). WP_A.Adams 2, Grace. PB_Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:12. A_9,910 (36,742).

