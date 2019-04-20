Listen Live Sports

Marlins 9, Nationals 3

April 20, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .312
Rendon 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .371
Kendrick 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .458
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .246
M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .241
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .169
Gomes c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Difo ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
A.Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Robles cf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .288
Totals 35 3 10 3 3 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .167
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Berti ph 0 1 0 0 1 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .359
Anderson rf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .240
Walker 1b 5 0 0 1 0 3 .194
Castro 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .244
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Rojas ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321
Galloway cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Herrera ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .149
Brinson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Totals 35 9 11 7 4 12
Washington 002 010 000—3 10 2
Miami 201 013 11x—9 11 0

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Urena in the 6th. b-walked for Kinley in the 8th. c-struck out for Grace in the 9th.

E_Gomes (1), Scherzer (1). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 8. 2B_Eaton (4), M.Adams (3), Difo (2), Robles (6), Anderson 2 (4), Rojas (6), Galloway (1). HR_Granderson (3), off Scherzer. RBIs_M.Adams 2 (10), Kendrick (7), Granderson 2 (7), Anderson (4), Walker (4), Castro 2 (6), Herrera (3). SB_Castro (1), Galloway (1). SF_Granderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Scherzer); Miami 6 (Granderson, Castro 2, Alfaro 2, Galloway). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Miami 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Eaton, Anderson, Walker, Castro. GIDP_Difo.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Walker).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, L, 1-3 5 1-3 11 7 6 0 9 108 4.45
Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 10.80
A.Adams 1 0 1 1 2 2 33 9.00
Grace 1 0 1 1 2 1 20 7.88
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, W, 1-3 6 8 3 2 1 4 80 5.74
Conley 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.75
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 0.73
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-1. HBP_Urena (Rendon), A.Adams (Alfaro). WP_A.Adams 2, Grace. PB_Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:12. A_9,910 (36,742).

