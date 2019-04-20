Marlins 9, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Rendon 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|Kendrick 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.458
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.169
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|A.Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Berti ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Prado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.359
|Anderson rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.240
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.194
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Galloway cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Herrera ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.149
|Brinson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|7
|4
|12
|Washington
|002
|010
|000—3
|10
|2
|Miami
|201
|013
|11x—9
|11
|0
a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Urena in the 6th. b-walked for Kinley in the 8th. c-struck out for Grace in the 9th.
E_Gomes (1), Scherzer (1). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 8. 2B_Eaton (4), M.Adams (3), Difo (2), Robles (6), Anderson 2 (4), Rojas (6), Galloway (1). HR_Granderson (3), off Scherzer. RBIs_M.Adams 2 (10), Kendrick (7), Granderson 2 (7), Anderson (4), Walker (4), Castro 2 (6), Herrera (3). SB_Castro (1), Galloway (1). SF_Granderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Scherzer); Miami 6 (Granderson, Castro 2, Alfaro 2, Galloway). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Miami 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_Eaton, Anderson, Walker, Castro. GIDP_Difo.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Walker).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|11
|7
|6
|0
|9
|108
|4.45
|Sipp
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10.80
|A.Adams
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|33
|9.00
|Grace
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|7.88
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, W, 1-3
|6
|8
|3
|2
|1
|4
|80
|5.74
|Conley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.75
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.73
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-1. HBP_Urena (Rendon), A.Adams (Alfaro). WP_A.Adams 2, Grace. PB_Alfaro (2).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:12. A_9,910 (36,742).
