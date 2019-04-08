Maryland forward Jalen Smith to return for sophomore season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Jalen Smith will return for his sophomore year rather than enter his name in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10 Smith had five double-doubles this season and averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds in Maryland’s two games in the NCAA Tournament.

Smith announced his decision Monday, saying, “This past season was an amazing experience and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for our team.”

He averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 33 games as a freshman.

Coach Mark Turgeon said, “Jalen did so many great things for our program this season, and his potential was on full display in the NCAA Tournament.”

