Masters Leaders Cards

Friday At Austa National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Second Round

Par out 454 343 454-36 Francesco Molinari 453 343 443-33 Jason Day 453 343 443-33 Brooks Koepka 373 444 444-37 Adam Scott 454 343 444-35 Louis Oosthuizen 354 242 364-33

Par in 443 545 344-36—72—144 Francesco Milonari 442 544 344-34—67-137 Jason Day 443 544 344-34—67-137 Brooks Koepka 443 544 343-34—71-137 Adam Scott 442 443 444-33—68-137 Louis Oosthuizen 442 444 344-33—66-137

