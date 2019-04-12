Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Masters Leaders Cards

April 12, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Austa National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Second Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Francesco Molinari 453 343 443-33
Jason Day 453 343 443-33
Brooks Koepka 373 444 444-37
Adam Scott 454 343 444-35
Louis Oosthuizen 354 242 364-33
Par in 443 545 344-36—72—144
Francesco Milonari 442 544 344-34—67-137
Jason Day 443 544 344-34—67-137
Brooks Koepka 443 544 343-34—71-137
Adam Scott 442 443 444-33—68-137
Louis Oosthuizen 442 444 344-33—66-137

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.