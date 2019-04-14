Masters Leaders Cards

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Final Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Tiger Woods 453 453 344-35 Dustin Johnson 455 343 444-36 Xander Schauffele 345 353 543-35 Brooks Koepka 444 344 444-35 Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288 Tiger Woods 543 444 245-35-70—275 Dustin Johnson 443 444 234-32-68—276 Xander Schauffele 433 435 344-33-68-276 Brooks Koepka 445 344 344-35-70-276

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.