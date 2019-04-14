Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Masters Leaders Cards

April 14, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Final Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Tiger Woods 453 453 344-35
Dustin Johnson 455 343 444-36
Xander Schauffele 345 353 543-35
Brooks Koepka 444 344 444-35
Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288
Tiger Woods 543 444 245-35-70—275
Dustin Johnson 443 444 234-32-68—276
Xander Schauffele 433 435 344-33-68-276
Brooks Koepka 445 344 344-35-70-276

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.