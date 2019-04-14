Masters Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Final Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Tiger Woods
|453
|453
|344-35
|Dustin Johnson
|455
|343
|444-36
|Xander Schauffele
|345
|353
|543-35
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|344
|444-35
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—288
|Tiger Woods
|543
|444
|245-35-70—275
|Dustin Johnson
|443
|444
|234-32-68—276
|Xander Schauffele
|433
|435
|344-33-68-276
|Brooks Koepka
|445
|344
|344-35-70-276
