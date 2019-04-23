Listen Live Sports

Matt Kemp put on IL by Reds because of broken rib

April 23, 2019 4:08 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has been put on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds because of a broken left rib, a move retroactive to Monday.

Kemp was hurt when he crashed into an outfield wall Sunday.

“I fought the wall and the wall won — as it usually does,” Kemp said Tuesday. “The wall is undefeated.”

Kemp is batting .200 with one home run and five RBIs in 20 games.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville.

