Mavericks-Grizzlies, Box

DALLAS (129)

Jackson 6-9 2-2 16, Nowitzki 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 7-10 1-2 15, Brunson 4-8 4-4 12, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 6-19 3-3 16, Mejri 7-12 3-4 19, Harris 1-4 2-4 5, Burke 8-16 6-6 24, Macon 3-7 4-7 12, Broekhoff 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 45-98 27-34 129.

MEMPHIS (127)

Holiday 9-20 6-6 30, Caboclo 4-10 2-2 13, Rabb 4-7 6-8 14, Wright 8-17 3-4 20, Dorsey 5-15 0-0 15, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 3-15 2-2 10, Zeller 6-9 3-4 15, Carter 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 42-98 24-28 127.

Dallas 24 28 31 29 17—129 Memphis 26 30 32 24 15—127

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-41 (Jackson 2-3, Macon 2-4, Broekhoff 2-4, Mejri 2-5, Burke 2-7, Harris 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-9, Powell 0-1, Lee 0-1, Nowitzki 0-2, Brunson 0-2), Memphis 19-44 (Holiday 6-11, Dorsey 5-11, Caboclo 3-7, Carter 2-2, Parsons 2-8, Wright 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 51 (Finney-Smith 12), Memphis 53 (Caboclo 17). Assists_Dallas 31 (Brunson 10), Memphis 32 (Wright 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Memphis 24. A_16,744 (18,119).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.