Mavericks-Spurs, Box

DALLAS (94)

Jackson 6-9 0-0 14, Nowitzki 8-21 2-2 20, Powell 1-3 5-6 7, Brunson 5-13 0-2 11, Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Finney-Smith 2-10 0-0 5, Mejri 1-5 0-0 2, Burke 2-7 0-0 6, Broekhoff 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 37-91 9-12 94.

SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 7-15 5-6 19, Aldridge 15-21 4-5 34, Poeltl 2-3 0-0 4, White 6-8 0-0 14, Forbes 3-8 1-1 10, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-10 3-4 7, Motiejunas 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 3-9 0-0 9, Mills 1-5 2-2 4, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 41-88 15-18 105.

Dallas 16 21 28 29— 94 San Antonio 30 27 23 25—105

3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-37 (Jackson 2-3, Lee 2-4, Burke 2-5, Nowitzki 2-6, Broekhoff 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Mejri 0-4, Harris 0-4), San Antonio 8-24 (Forbes 3-6, Bertans 3-8, White 2-2, Aldridge 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-2, Mills 0-2, Belinelli 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Powell 11), San Antonio 53 (Aldridge 16). Assists_Dallas 27 (Brunson 10), San Antonio 22 (Mills 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, San Antonio 14. A_18,629 (18,581).

