Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Spurs, Box

April 10, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (94)

Jackson 6-9 0-0 14, Nowitzki 8-21 2-2 20, Powell 1-3 5-6 7, Brunson 5-13 0-2 11, Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Finney-Smith 2-10 0-0 5, Mejri 1-5 0-0 2, Burke 2-7 0-0 6, Broekhoff 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 37-91 9-12 94.

SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 7-15 5-6 19, Aldridge 15-21 4-5 34, Poeltl 2-3 0-0 4, White 6-8 0-0 14, Forbes 3-8 1-1 10, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-10 3-4 7, Motiejunas 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 3-9 0-0 9, Mills 1-5 2-2 4, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 41-88 15-18 105.

Dallas 16 21 28 29— 94
San Antonio 30 27 23 25—105

3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-37 (Jackson 2-3, Lee 2-4, Burke 2-5, Nowitzki 2-6, Broekhoff 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Mejri 0-4, Harris 0-4), San Antonio 8-24 (Forbes 3-6, Bertans 3-8, White 2-2, Aldridge 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-2, Mills 0-2, Belinelli 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Powell 11), San Antonio 53 (Aldridge 16). Assists_Dallas 27 (Brunson 10), San Antonio 22 (Mills 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, San Antonio 14. A_18,629 (18,581).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.