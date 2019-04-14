Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Means scheduled to start for Baltimore at Boston

April 14, 2019 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (6-9, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-10, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (1-1, 2.08 ERA) Red Sox: David Price (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox finished 52-24 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Boston hit .268 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 31 total triples last year.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division games in 2018. Baltimore averaged 8.1 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 188 total home runs last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

