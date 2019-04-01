Memphis’ Valanciunas out rest of season with sprained ankle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas will miss the rest of the season after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Clippers.

The Grizzlies announced Monday that Valanciunas suffered a grade II sprain Sunday night, though the center will not need surgery.

The 7-foot Valanciunas had started 17 of 19 games since Memphis acquired him from Toronto in a trade Feb. 7. Valanciunas, 26, averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds with Memphis and had a career-high 34 points along with 20 rebounds in a win over Phoenix on Saturday night.

Memphis has five games remaining this season.

