Mets 4, Reds 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Suarez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|b-Barnhart ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Ervin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|c-Dietrich ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Winker lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|6
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.370
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Vargas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|12
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|002
|0—3
|8
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|110
|1—4
|9
|3
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gsellman in the 7th. b-struck out for Casali in the 9th. c-struck out for Ervin in the 9th. d-singled for Hughes in the 9th.
1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.
E_McNeil (2), Ramos (3), Vargas (1). LOB_Cincinnati 11, New York 6. 2B_Votto (7), McNeil (8), Davis (4). HR_Suarez (7), off Vargas; Frazier (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Peraza (7), Suarez (16), Farmer (8), McNeil (12), Alonso (26), Conforto (14), Frazier (7). SB_Peraza (4), Puig (3), Rosario (3). CS_Ervin (1). SF_Alonso. S_Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Votto, Suarez 2, Puig, Winker 2, J.Iglesias); New York 2 (Conforto, Smith). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 8; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_McNeil, Lagares. FIDP_Suarez. GIDP_Alonso, Lagares.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Peraza, Votto), (Suarez, Peraza, Votto); New York 2 (Ramos, Rosario), (Lagares, Alonso).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|99
|1.45
|Stephenson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
|Garrett
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.42
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.56
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.05
|R.Iglesias, L, 1-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.68
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|86
|5.75
|Gsellman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|3.86
|Familia, BS, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|29
|6.28
|Zamora
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0.00
|Gagnon, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.75
Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0, Garrett 1-1, Hughes 1-0, Zamora 2-0, Gagnon 3-0. HBP_Gagnon (Dietrich). WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:24. A_20,836 (41,922).
