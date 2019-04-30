Mets 4, Reds 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .202 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .245 Suarez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .230 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .192 Casali c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289 b-Barnhart ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Ervin cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .200 c-Dietrich ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Winker lf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .228 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .304 Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Farmer ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200 1-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 3 8 3 6 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .370 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .292 Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .269 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .207 Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Rosario ss 3 0 2 0 1 1 .274 Lagares cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .218 Vargas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — a-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .370 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .302 Totals 33 4 9 4 3 12

Cincinnati 000 001 002 0—3 8 0 New York 001 000 110 1—4 9 3

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gsellman in the 7th. b-struck out for Casali in the 9th. c-struck out for Ervin in the 9th. d-singled for Hughes in the 9th.

1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.

E_McNeil (2), Ramos (3), Vargas (1). LOB_Cincinnati 11, New York 6. 2B_Votto (7), McNeil (8), Davis (4). HR_Suarez (7), off Vargas; Frazier (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Peraza (7), Suarez (16), Farmer (8), McNeil (12), Alonso (26), Conforto (14), Frazier (7). SB_Peraza (4), Puig (3), Rosario (3). CS_Ervin (1). SF_Alonso. S_Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Votto, Suarez 2, Puig, Winker 2, J.Iglesias); New York 2 (Conforto, Smith). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 8; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_McNeil, Lagares. FIDP_Suarez. GIDP_Alonso, Lagares.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Peraza, Votto), (Suarez, Peraza, Votto); New York 2 (Ramos, Rosario), (Lagares, Alonso).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 6 2-3 5 2 2 3 7 99 1.45 Stephenson 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 10 2.45 Garrett 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 1.42 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.56 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.05 R.Iglesias, L, 1-4 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.68 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 86 5.75 Gsellman 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 30 3.86 Familia, BS, 2-2 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 3 29 6.28 Zamora 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.00 Gagnon, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.75

Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0, Garrett 1-1, Hughes 1-0, Zamora 2-0, Gagnon 3-0. HBP_Gagnon (Dietrich). WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:24. A_20,836 (41,922).

