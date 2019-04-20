Listen Live Sports

Mets 5, Cardinals 4

April 20, 2019 12:03 am
 
New York St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil lf-3b 5 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 5 0 2 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 2 2 1 Gldschm 1b 5 0 1 0
Cano 2b 5 1 3 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 2 1 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 5 0 1 2 J.Mrtin rf 5 1 3 1
J..Dvis 3b 4 0 2 1 Molina c 5 1 1 0
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf 2 1 2 0
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Lagares cf 4 1 2 0 Wnwrght p 1 0 0 0
J.Vrgas p 2 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Munoz ph 1 0 0 0
Do.Smth ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Thomas ph 1 1 1 2
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 37 4 10 3
New York 210 101 000—5
St. Louis 000 102 010—4

E_DeJong (1), J.Martinez (1), J..Davis (3), A.Rosario (3). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Cano 2 (6), J..Davis (3), M.Carpenter (5), Molina (6), De.Fowler (4). HR_P.Alonso (7), J.Martinez (1), Thomas (1). SB_DeJong (2). S_Lagares (1), J.Vargas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas 4 3 1 1 3 3
Lugo W,1-0 2 4 2 2 0 3
Familia H,4 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Wilson 0 1 0 0 1 0
Gsellman H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz S,7-7 1 1 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Wainwright L,1-2 3 8 4 3 3 3
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 2
Helsley 2 1 1 1 0 1
Leone 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Webb 1 1 0 0 1 1
Brebbia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gant 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wainwright pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

J.Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:31. A_40,413 (45,538).

