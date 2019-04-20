Mets 5, Cardinals 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .391 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .333 Cano 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .218 Conforto rf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .315 Ramos c 5 0 1 2 0 1 .310 Davis 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .300 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Lagares cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 37 5 11 5 5 8

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .216 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .237 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .325 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Martinez rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .302 Molina c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .225 Fowler cf 2 1 2 0 2 0 .291 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Thomas ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 4 10 3 5 7

New York 210 101 000—5 11 2 St. Louis 000 102 010—4 10 2

a-out on fielder’s choice for Gallegos in the 4th. b-homered for Helsley in the 6th. c-flied out for Lugo in the 7th. d-popped out for Brebbia in the 8th.

E_Davis (3), Rosario (3), DeJong (1), Martinez (1). LOB_New York 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Cano 2 (6), Davis (3), Carpenter (5), Molina (6), Fowler (4). HR_Alonso (7), off Helsley; Martinez (1), off Vargas; Thomas (1), off Lugo. RBIs_Alonso (18), Cano (9), Ramos 2 (14), Davis (6), Martinez (6), Thomas 2 (2). SB_DeJong (2). S_Lagares, Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 9 (McNeil, Alonso, Ramos 3, Rosario 3, Smith); St. Louis 6 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Martinez 2, Molina, Wainwright). RISP_New York 3 for 14; St. Louis 3 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ramos, DeJong. GIDP_Molina.

DP_New York 1 (Vargas, Cano, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 4 3 1 1 3 3 75 9.58 Lugo, W, 1-0 2 4 2 2 0 3 44 5.68 Familia, H, 4 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 17 5.59 Wilson 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.24 Gsellman, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.27 Diaz, S, 7-7 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.17 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, L, 1-2 3 8 4 3 3 3 86 4.74 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 5.79 Helsley 2 1 1 1 0 1 23 4.15 Leone 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.80 Webb 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.40 Brebbia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.77 Gant 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.66

Wainwright pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-1, Gsellman 2-0, Gallegos 2-1, Webb 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:31. A_40,413 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.