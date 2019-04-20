Mets 5, Cardinals 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Conforto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.315
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.310
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|5
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Martinez rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Molina c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Fowler cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Thomas ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|5
|7
|New York
|210
|101
|000—5
|11
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|102
|010—4
|10
|2
a-out on fielder’s choice for Gallegos in the 4th. b-homered for Helsley in the 6th. c-flied out for Lugo in the 7th. d-popped out for Brebbia in the 8th.
E_Davis (3), Rosario (3), DeJong (1), Martinez (1). LOB_New York 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Cano 2 (6), Davis (3), Carpenter (5), Molina (6), Fowler (4). HR_Alonso (7), off Helsley; Martinez (1), off Vargas; Thomas (1), off Lugo. RBIs_Alonso (18), Cano (9), Ramos 2 (14), Davis (6), Martinez (6), Thomas 2 (2). SB_DeJong (2). S_Lagares, Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 9 (McNeil, Alonso, Ramos 3, Rosario 3, Smith); St. Louis 6 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Martinez 2, Molina, Wainwright). RISP_New York 3 for 14; St. Louis 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Ramos, DeJong. GIDP_Molina.
DP_New York 1 (Vargas, Cano, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|75
|9.58
|Lugo, W, 1-0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|44
|5.68
|Familia, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.59
|Wilson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.24
|Gsellman, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.27
|Diaz, S, 7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.17
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 1-2
|3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|3
|86
|4.74
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|5.79
|Helsley
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.15
|Leone
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.80
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.40
|Brebbia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.77
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.66
Wainwright pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-1, Gsellman 2-0, Gallegos 2-1, Webb 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:31. A_40,413 (45,538).
