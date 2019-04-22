Listen Live Sports

Mets 5, Phillies 1

April 22, 2019 11:46 pm
 
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo lf 5 1 1 0
Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 1 2 1
B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 2
Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 0 0 1
Gsselin ss 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 1
C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 2 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0
Altherr cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 4 0 0 0
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 1 2 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Matz p 2 0 0 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Cano ph 0 0 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 1 0 0
Do.Smth 1b 1 0 1 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
Philadelphia 000 100 000—1
New York 002 010 20x—5

E_Realmuto (2), C.Hernandez (3), Altherr (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 8. 2B_C.Hernandez (4), P.Alonso (8). HR_Hoskins (6), McNeil (1). SB_Nimmo (1), T.Frazier (1). CS_Lagares (1). SF_Conforto (1). S_Arrieta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,3-2 6 7 4 3 1 7
Alvarez 1-3 0 1 0 0 0
Nicasio 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ramos 1 2 0 0 0 1
New York
Matz W,2-1 6 3 1 1 2 6
Lugo H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arrieta pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Alvarez (McNeil), by Nicasio (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:46. A_25,293 (41,922).

