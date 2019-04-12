Mets 6, Braves 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .359 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Cano 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .182 Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .340 Ramos c 2 0 0 0 3 2 .350 Smith 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .438 Broxton cf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .222 Nimmo lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .205 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .370 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 10 6 6 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .213 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .362 Acuna Jr. lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .289 Markakis rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .319 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Flowers c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .455 Wright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 10

New York 020 400 000—6 10 0 Atlanta 100 010 000—2 7 0

a-grounded out for Venters in the 4th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 6th. c-popped out for Wilson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Minter in the 9th.

LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_McNeil (3), Cano (2), Conforto (5), Smith (1), Nimmo (3), Donaldson (4), Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Nimmo (2), off Wright. RBIs_McNeil 2 (8), Cano (6), Conforto (9), Nimmo 2 (6), Acuna Jr. (10), Markakis (10). SB_Conforto (1), Broxton (4). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Rosario, Smith, Broxton 4); Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Markakis, Swanson, Joyce). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_McNeil, Freeman.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 1-1 6 6 2 2 3 8 111 7.47 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.35 Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 2 34 6.23 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, L, 0-2 3 2-3 8 6 6 4 3 76 7.07 Venters 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 15.43 Tomlin 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.45 Parsons 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70 Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.35 Minter 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:07. A_33,334 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.