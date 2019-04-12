Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Braves 2

April 12, 2019 10:44 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .359
Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Cano 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .182
Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .340
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 3 2 .350
Smith 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .438
Broxton cf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .222
Nimmo lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .205
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .370
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 10 6 6 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .213
Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .362
Acuna Jr. lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .289
Markakis rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .319
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Flowers c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .455
Wright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 10
New York 020 400 000—6 10 0
Atlanta 100 010 000—2 7 0

a-grounded out for Venters in the 4th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 6th. c-popped out for Wilson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Minter in the 9th.

LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_McNeil (3), Cano (2), Conforto (5), Smith (1), Nimmo (3), Donaldson (4), Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Nimmo (2), off Wright. RBIs_McNeil 2 (8), Cano (6), Conforto (9), Nimmo 2 (6), Acuna Jr. (10), Markakis (10). SB_Conforto (1), Broxton (4). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Rosario, Smith, Broxton 4); Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Markakis, Swanson, Joyce). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_McNeil, Freeman.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 1-1 6 6 2 2 3 8 111 7.47
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.35
Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 2 34 6.23
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, L, 0-2 3 2-3 8 6 6 4 3 76 7.07
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 15.43
Tomlin 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.45
Parsons 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.35
Minter 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:07. A_33,334 (41,149).

