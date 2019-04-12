Mets 6, Braves 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.359
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.350
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.438
|Broxton cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Nimmo lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|6
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.362
|Acuna Jr. lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|Wright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|New York
|020
|400
|000—6
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|010
|000—2
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Venters in the 4th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 6th. c-popped out for Wilson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Minter in the 9th.
LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_McNeil (3), Cano (2), Conforto (5), Smith (1), Nimmo (3), Donaldson (4), Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Nimmo (2), off Wright. RBIs_McNeil 2 (8), Cano (6), Conforto (9), Nimmo 2 (6), Acuna Jr. (10), Markakis (10). SB_Conforto (1), Broxton (4). SF_Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Rosario, Smith, Broxton 4); Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Markakis, Swanson, Joyce). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_McNeil, Freeman.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 1-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|8
|111
|7.47
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.35
|Lugo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|6.23
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|4
|3
|76
|7.07
|Venters
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|15.43
|Tomlin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.45
|Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.35
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:07. A_33,334 (41,149).
