Mets 6, Braves 2

April 12, 2019 10:44 pm
 
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil 3b 5 1 2 2 Incarte cf 5 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 0
Cano 2b 5 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0
Cnforto rf 4 0 1 1 Acn Jr. lf 3 0 2 1
W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 1
Do.Smth 1b 4 1 2 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0
Broxton cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Nimmo lf 4 2 3 2 Flowers c 4 0 2 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 K.Wrght p 1 0 0 0
Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
New York 020 400 000—6
Atlanta 100 010 000—2

LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_McNeil (3), Cano (2), Conforto (5), Do.Smith (1), Nimmo (3), Donaldson (4), Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Nimmo (2). SB_Conforto (1), Broxton (4). SF_Markakis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wheeler W,1-1 6 6 2 2 3 8
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Wright L,0-2 3 2-3 8 6 6 4 3
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Tomlin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Parsons 1 0 0 0 0 1
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:07. A_33,334 (41,149).

