Mets 6, Braves 3

|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Broxton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|New York
|030
|001
|200—6
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|010—3
LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Donaldson (3), Freeman (5). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1). HR_P.Alonso (6), A.Rosario (1), Acuna Jr. (5), Camargo (1). SB_Broxton (3), D.Swanson (1). S_Matz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz W,1-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Avilan
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Familia H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diaz S,5-5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Gausman L,1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Parsons
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Venters
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:14. A_24,015 (41,149).
