Mets 6, Braves 3

April 11, 2019 10:47 pm
 
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo lf 4 1 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 5 0 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 2 2 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 0
Broxton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 3 2
Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 3 1 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 1 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
McNeil 3b 4 1 1 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 1 2 4 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 1 0
Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 Camargo lf 4 1 1 1
Matz p 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 2 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 2 0 0 0
Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Joyce rf 1 0 0 0
Do.Smth 1b 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 36 3 9 3
New York 030 001 200—6
Atlanta 110 000 010—3

LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Donaldson (3), Freeman (5). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1). HR_P.Alonso (6), A.Rosario (1), Acuna Jr. (5), Camargo (1). SB_Broxton (3), D.Swanson (1). S_Matz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz W,1-0 6 4 2 2 1 8
Gsellman 1 2 0 0 1 2
Avilan 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Familia H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Diaz S,5-5 1 2 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Gausman L,1-1 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 5
Parsons 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Venters 2-3 1 2 2 2 2
Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:14. A_24,015 (41,149).

