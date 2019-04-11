Mets 6, Braves 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .150 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .378 1-Broxton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Conforto rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .348 Ramos c 3 1 1 0 2 0 .368 McNeil 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .353 Rosario ss 4 1 2 4 0 0 .283 Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .182 Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417 Totals 33 6 7 6 7 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .186 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .378 Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .262 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .324 Camargo lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .111 Flowers c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .444 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Totals 36 3 9 3 3 14

New York 030 001 200—6 7 0 Atlanta 110 000 010—3 9 0

a-struck out for Gsellman in the 8th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 8th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Donaldson (3), Freeman (5). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Rosario (1), off Gausman; Alonso (6), off Venters; Camargo (1), off Matz; Acuna Jr. (5), off Avilan. RBIs_Alonso 2 (17), Rosario 4 (10), Acuna Jr. 2 (9), Camargo (4). SB_Broxton (3), Swanson (1). S_Matz.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso, Ramos, Matz 2); Atlanta 6 (Donaldson 2, Freeman 2, Markakis, Camargo). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Cano.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, W, 1-0 6 4 2 2 1 8 102 1.65 Gsellman 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 3.86 Avilan 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 17.18 Familia, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 5.40 Diaz, S, 5-5 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 1.59 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 1-1 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 5 102 2.84 Parsons 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.18 Venters 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 20 18.00 Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.40 Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 2-1, Tomlin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:14. A_24,015 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.