Mets 6, Braves 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.150
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.378
|1-Broxton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.348
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.368
|McNeil 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.283
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|7
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Camargo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.111
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|3
|14
|New York
|030
|001
|200—6
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|010—3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Gsellman in the 8th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 8th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Donaldson (3), Freeman (5). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Rosario (1), off Gausman; Alonso (6), off Venters; Camargo (1), off Matz; Acuna Jr. (5), off Avilan. RBIs_Alonso 2 (17), Rosario 4 (10), Acuna Jr. 2 (9), Camargo (4). SB_Broxton (3), Swanson (1). S_Matz.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso, Ramos, Matz 2); Atlanta 6 (Donaldson 2, Freeman 2, Markakis, Camargo). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Nimmo, Cano.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|102
|1.65
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.86
|Avilan
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17.18
|Familia, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.40
|Diaz, S, 5-5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.59
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|102
|2.84
|Parsons
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.18
|Venters
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|20
|18.00
|Tomlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 2-1, Tomlin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:14. A_24,015 (41,149).
