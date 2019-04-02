Mets 6, Marlins 5

New York Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Nimmo lf 3 1 1 1 Rojas ss-1b 6 0 1 0 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 4 2 1 0 McNeil 3b 4 1 1 0 Bri.And 3b 5 0 2 1 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 1 3 1 P.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Prado 1b 2 0 2 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ph-ss 2 1 1 1 Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 Alfaro c 4 1 0 0 Cnforto rf 4 1 1 0 Brinson cf 4 0 3 1 W.Ramos c 5 2 2 1 O’Brien rf 5 0 1 1 Do.Smth 1b 5 1 2 1 J.Urena p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 2 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 0 0 1 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 0 J..Dvis 3b 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Wallach ph 1 0 1 0 C.Smith pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 6 9 6 Totals 41 5 16 5

New York 500 000 100—6 Miami 100 010 210—5

E_Alfaro (1), Cano (2). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 11, Miami 14. 2B_A.Rosario (1), Granderson (1), Bri.Anderson (1), Prado (1), Brinson (2). HR_S.Castro (2). SB_A.Rosario (1). S_J.Urena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Vargas W,1-0 5 8 2 2 1 2 Gsellman H,1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Lugo 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 0 Wilson S,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Miami Urena L,0-2 4 7 5 5 1 4 Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 0 Chen 2 2 1 1 2 2 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Chen (Nimmo), by Lugo (Alfaro), by Wilson (Brinson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:23. A_5,934 (36,742).

