Mets 6, Marlins 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .125 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 McNeil 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .400 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .389 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Ramos c 5 2 2 1 0 0 .444 D.Smith 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .444 Rosario ss 4 0 1 2 1 2 .238 Lagares cf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .167 Vargas p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Totals 38 6 9 6 5 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss-1b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Granderson lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .300 Anderson 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .167 Castro 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .333 Prado 1b 2 0 2 0 1 0 .467 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Riddle ph-ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .300 Alfaro c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .235 Brinson cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .273 O’Brien rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .083 Urena p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walker 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Wallach ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .750 1-C.Smith pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 41 5 16 5 2 5

New York 500 000 100—6 9 1 Miami 100 010 210—5 16 1

a-popped out for Urena in the 4th. b-struck out for Gsellman in the 7th. c-singled for Chen in the 7th. d-singled for Brice in the 9th.

1-ran for Wallach in the 9th.

E_Cano (2), Alfaro (1). LOB_New York 11, Miami 14. 2B_Rosario (1), Granderson (1), Anderson (1), Prado (1), Brinson (2). HR_Castro (2), off Vargas. RBIs_Nimmo (1), Ramos (4), D.Smith (3), Rosario 2 (4), Lagares (3), Anderson (1), Castro (4), Brinson (1), O’Brien (1), Riddle (3). SB_Rosario (1). S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Nimmo, D.Smith 2, Vargas, Alonso 2); Miami 9 (Rojas 2, Granderson 2, Alfaro 4, Walker). RISP_New York 3 for 13; Miami 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Cano, Ramos, Castro, Riddle. LIDP_Rojas. GIDP_Alfaro.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Cano, D.Smith), (Rosario, Cano).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 1-0 5 8 2 2 1 2 74 3.60 Gsellman, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.86 Lugo 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 0 37 8.10 Wilson, S, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.25 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, L, 0-2 4 7 5 5 1 4 78 10.38 Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 2.45 Chen 2 2 1 1 2 2 50 4.50 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-1. HBP_Chen (Nimmo), Lugo (Alfaro), Wilson (Brinson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:23. A_5,934 (36,742).

