Mets 6, Marlins 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|McNeil 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.389
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Ramos c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|D.Smith 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.238
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Vargas p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|5
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss-1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Granderson lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Castro 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Prado 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.467
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Riddle ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|O’Brien rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.083
|Urena p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Wallach ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|1-C.Smith pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|41
|5
|16
|5
|2
|5
|New York
|500
|000
|100—6
|9
|1
|Miami
|100
|010
|210—5
|16
|1
a-popped out for Urena in the 4th. b-struck out for Gsellman in the 7th. c-singled for Chen in the 7th. d-singled for Brice in the 9th.
1-ran for Wallach in the 9th.
E_Cano (2), Alfaro (1). LOB_New York 11, Miami 14. 2B_Rosario (1), Granderson (1), Anderson (1), Prado (1), Brinson (2). HR_Castro (2), off Vargas. RBIs_Nimmo (1), Ramos (4), D.Smith (3), Rosario 2 (4), Lagares (3), Anderson (1), Castro (4), Brinson (1), O’Brien (1), Riddle (3). SB_Rosario (1). S_Urena.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Nimmo, D.Smith 2, Vargas, Alonso 2); Miami 9 (Rojas 2, Granderson 2, Alfaro 4, Walker). RISP_New York 3 for 13; Miami 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_Cano, Ramos, Castro, Riddle. LIDP_Rojas. GIDP_Alfaro.
DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Cano, D.Smith), (Rosario, Cano).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, W, 1-0
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|74
|3.60
|Gsellman, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Lugo
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|37
|8.10
|Wilson, S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, L, 0-2
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|78
|10.38
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|2.45
|Chen
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|50
|4.50
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Brice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-1. HBP_Chen (Nimmo), Lugo (Alfaro), Wilson (Brinson).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:23. A_5,934 (36,742).
