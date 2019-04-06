Mets 6, Nationals 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.444
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Difo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Kendrick ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|6
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.367
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Davis 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.407
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-McNeil ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Broxton cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.444
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Lagares ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|2
|10
|Washington
|000
|001
|130—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|03x—6
|11
|0
a-singled for Matz in the 5th. b-flied out for Corbin in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Familia in the 8th. e-flied out for Suero in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 7, New York 5. 2B_Rendon (4), Alonso (5), Conforto (2). HR_Rendon (3), off Familia; Difo (1), off Familia; Davis (1), off Corbin; Davis (2), off Corbin; Conforto (1), off Corbin; Alonso (2), off Miller; Cano (2), off Miller. RBIs_Rendon (6), Zimmerman (7), Difo 2 (4), Alonso (8), Cano (4), Davis 2 (4), Conforto (1), Broxton (1). SB_Lagares (1). CS_Eaton (1), Broxton (1), McNeil (1). S_Corbin.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles 2, Adams); New York 3 (Alonso, Cano, Ramos). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; New York 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Soto, Zimmerman, Gomes. GIDP_Ramos.
DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Kendrick, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|86
|3.75
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.08
|Miller
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4.15
|Sipp, L, 0-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|18.00
|Suero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21.60
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|103
|0.87
|Gsellman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|6.75
|Wilson, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.59
|Familia, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|29
|5.40
|Diaz, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Sipp pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Familia 2-1. HBP_Sipp (McNeil). WP_Matz. PB_Ramos (2).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_35,156 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.