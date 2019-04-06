Mets 6, Nationals 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .286 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .080 c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .444 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .217 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Difo ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Kendrick ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .261 Totals 32 5 7 4 6 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .077 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guillorme ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .367 Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222 Davis 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .261 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .407 Conforto rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .333 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-McNeil ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .368 Broxton cf-lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .444 Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Lagares ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Totals 32 6 11 6 2 10

Washington 000 001 130—5 7 0 New York 000 102 03x—6 11 0

a-singled for Matz in the 5th. b-flied out for Corbin in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Familia in the 8th. e-flied out for Suero in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, New York 5. 2B_Rendon (4), Alonso (5), Conforto (2). HR_Rendon (3), off Familia; Difo (1), off Familia; Davis (1), off Corbin; Davis (2), off Corbin; Conforto (1), off Corbin; Alonso (2), off Miller; Cano (2), off Miller. RBIs_Rendon (6), Zimmerman (7), Difo 2 (4), Alonso (8), Cano (4), Davis 2 (4), Conforto (1), Broxton (1). SB_Lagares (1). CS_Eaton (1), Broxton (1), McNeil (1). S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles 2, Adams); New York 3 (Alonso, Cano, Ramos). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Soto, Zimmerman, Gomes. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Kendrick, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 6 3 3 1 9 86 3.75 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.08 Miller 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 4.15 Sipp, L, 0-1 0 2 1 1 0 0 11 18.00 Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 21.60 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 2 0 0 4 8 103 0.87 Gsellman 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 6.75 Wilson, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 17 1.59 Familia, W, 2-0 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 29 5.40 Diaz, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Sipp pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Familia 2-1. HBP_Sipp (McNeil). WP_Matz. PB_Ramos (2).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_35,156 (41,922).

