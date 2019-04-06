Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Nationals 5

April 6, 2019 4:39 pm
 
1 min read
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .286
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .080
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .444
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .217
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Difo ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Kendrick ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .261
Totals 32 5 7 4 6 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .077
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .367
Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222
Davis 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .261
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .407
Conforto rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .333
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-McNeil ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .368
Broxton cf-lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .444
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Lagares ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Totals 32 6 11 6 2 10
Washington 000 001 130—5 7 0
New York 000 102 03x—6 11 0

a-singled for Matz in the 5th. b-flied out for Corbin in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Familia in the 8th. e-flied out for Suero in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, New York 5. 2B_Rendon (4), Alonso (5), Conforto (2). HR_Rendon (3), off Familia; Difo (1), off Familia; Davis (1), off Corbin; Davis (2), off Corbin; Conforto (1), off Corbin; Alonso (2), off Miller; Cano (2), off Miller. RBIs_Rendon (6), Zimmerman (7), Difo 2 (4), Alonso (8), Cano (4), Davis 2 (4), Conforto (1), Broxton (1). SB_Lagares (1). CS_Eaton (1), Broxton (1), McNeil (1). S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles 2, Adams); New York 3 (Alonso, Cano, Ramos). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Soto, Zimmerman, Gomes. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Kendrick, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 6 6 3 3 1 9 86 3.75
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.08
Miller 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 4.15
Sipp, L, 0-1 0 2 1 1 0 0 11 18.00
Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 21.60
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 5 2 0 0 4 8 103 0.87
Gsellman 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 6.75
Wilson, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 17 1.59
Familia, W, 2-0 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 29 5.40
Diaz, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Sipp pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Familia 2-1. HBP_Sipp (McNeil). WP_Matz. PB_Ramos (2).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_35,156 (41,922).

