Mets 6, Nationals 5

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 4 0 2 0 Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 1 0 0 0 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 1 2 1 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Do.Smth 1b 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis 3b 3 2 3 2 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 1 Cnforto rf 4 2 2 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0 Difo ss 4 1 1 2 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 McNeil ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Kndrick ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf-lf 3 0 1 1 V.Rbles cf 3 1 0 0 Matz p 1 0 0 0 Lagares ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 32 6 11 6

Washington 000 001 130—5 New York 000 102 03x—6

DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 5. 2B_Rendon (4), P.Alonso (5), Conforto (2). HR_Rendon (3), Difo (1), P.Alonso (2), Cano (2), J..Davis 2 (2), Conforto (1). SB_Lagares (1). CS_Eaton (1), McNeil (1), Broxton (1). S_Corbin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Corbin 6 6 3 3 1 9 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 1 Miller BS,1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Sipp L,0-1 0 2 1 1 0 0 Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 New York Matz 5 2 0 0 4 8 Gsellman BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Wilson H,1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 Familia W,2-0 BS,1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 Diaz S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sipp pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Sipp (McNeil). WP_Matz.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_35,156 (41,922).

