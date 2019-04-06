Mets 6, Nationals 5

|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cnforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|Washington
|000
|001
|130—5
|New York
|000
|102
|03x—6
DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 5. 2B_Rendon (4), P.Alonso (5), Conforto (2). HR_Rendon (3), Difo (1), P.Alonso (2), Cano (2), J..Davis 2 (2), Conforto (1). SB_Lagares (1). CS_Eaton (1), McNeil (1), Broxton (1). S_Corbin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miller BS,1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sipp L,0-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Matz
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Gsellman BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Familia W,2-0 BS,1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Diaz S,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sipp pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Sipp (McNeil). WP_Matz.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_35,156 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.