Mets 7, Marlins 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .235 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .412 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .211 Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .214 Conforto rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .353 Ramos c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .462 McNeil lf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .455 Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-D.Smith ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Lagares cf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .250 Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Nimmo lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 36 7 10 6 2 16

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Herrera lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .176 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .105 Castro 2b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Prado 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .385 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308 O’Brien rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 35 3 9 3 1 7

New York 010 100 104—7 10 2 Miami 200 001 000—3 9 0

a-popped out for C.Smith in the 5th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-singled for Familia in the 9th. d-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.

E_McNeil (1), Lagares (1). LOB_New York 6, Miami 6. 2B_Davis (2), McNeil (2). HR_Lagares (1), off Kinley; Alonso (1), off Steckenrider; Castro (1), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (2), Alonso 3 (6), McNeil (3), Lagares (2), Castro 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Matz 2); Miami 2 (Riddle 2). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Ramos, Brinson, O’Brien.

DP_New York 2 (Davis, Cano, Alonso), (Rosario, Cano, Alonso); Miami 1 (Conley, Castro, Prado).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 1-3 6 3 1 0 3 74 1.69 Peterson 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Familia, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Diaz 1 2 0 0 1 3 29 0.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith 5 4 2 2 1 8 87 3.60 N.Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 0.00 Kinley, BS, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 3.38 Conley 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.38 Steckenrider, L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 0 2 26 12.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 2-0. HBP_Conley (Conforto), Steckenrider (Lagares). WP_C.Smith. PB_Ramos (1).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:10. A_6,489 (36,742).

