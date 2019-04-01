Mets 7, Marlins 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.235
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.412
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.211
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|McNeil lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.455
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-D.Smith ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Lagares cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nimmo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|6
|2
|16
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Herrera lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.263
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|O’Brien rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|7
|New York
|010
|100
|104—7
|10
|2
|Miami
|200
|001
|000—3
|9
|0
a-popped out for C.Smith in the 5th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-singled for Familia in the 9th. d-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.
E_McNeil (1), Lagares (1). LOB_New York 6, Miami 6. 2B_Davis (2), McNeil (2). HR_Lagares (1), off Kinley; Alonso (1), off Steckenrider; Castro (1), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (2), Alonso 3 (6), McNeil (3), Lagares (2), Castro 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Matz 2); Miami 2 (Riddle 2). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Ramos, Brinson, O’Brien.
DP_New York 2 (Davis, Cano, Alonso), (Rosario, Cano, Alonso); Miami 1 (Conley, Castro, Prado).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|74
|1.69
|Peterson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Familia, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Diaz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|87
|3.60
|N.Anderson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Kinley, BS, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.38
|Steckenrider, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|26
|12.00
Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 2-0. HBP_Conley (Conforto), Steckenrider (Lagares). WP_C.Smith. PB_Ramos (1).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:10. A_6,489 (36,742).
