Mets 7, Marlins 3

April 1, 2019 10:33 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .235
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .412
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .211
Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .214
Conforto rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .353
Ramos c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .462
McNeil lf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .455
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-D.Smith ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Lagares cf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .250
Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nimmo lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077
Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 36 7 10 6 2 16
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Herrera lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .176
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .105
Castro 2b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263
Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Prado 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .385
Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308
O’Brien rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 35 3 9 3 1 7
New York 010 100 104—7 10 2
Miami 200 001 000—3 9 0

a-popped out for C.Smith in the 5th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-singled for Familia in the 9th. d-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.

E_McNeil (1), Lagares (1). LOB_New York 6, Miami 6. 2B_Davis (2), McNeil (2). HR_Lagares (1), off Kinley; Alonso (1), off Steckenrider; Castro (1), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (2), Alonso 3 (6), McNeil (3), Lagares (2), Castro 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Matz 2); Miami 2 (Riddle 2). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Ramos, Brinson, O’Brien.

DP_New York 2 (Davis, Cano, Alonso), (Rosario, Cano, Alonso); Miami 1 (Conley, Castro, Prado).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 5 1-3 6 3 1 0 3 74 1.69
Peterson 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Familia, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Diaz 1 2 0 0 1 3 29 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith 5 4 2 2 1 8 87 3.60
N.Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Kinley, BS, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 3.38
Conley 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.38
Steckenrider, L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 0 2 26 12.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peterson 2-0. HBP_Conley (Conforto), Steckenrider (Lagares). WP_C.Smith. PB_Ramos (1).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:10. A_6,489 (36,742).

