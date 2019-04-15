Listen Live Sports

Mets 7, Phillies 6

April 15, 2019 11:54 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf-lf 3 2 1 1 3 1 .241
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .339
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cano 2b 5 0 1 2 1 2 .185
Conforto rf 6 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Ramos c 6 1 1 2 0 1 .320
McNeil lf-3b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .404
Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .266
Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263
Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .421
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Lagares ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 44 7 12 6 6 11
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0 2 2 .273
Segura ss 5 0 2 1 1 2 .323
Harper rf 6 1 1 1 0 3 .268
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 1 4 .268
Realmuto c 5 0 1 2 1 2 .231
Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .222
Franco 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .265
Nola p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Williams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Knapp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .471
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 42 6 12 6 8 16
New York 003 201 000 01—7 12 0
Philadelphia 003 200 010 00—6 12 2

a-singled for Nola in the 4th. b-grounded out for Syndergaard in the 6th. c-lined out for Alvarez in the 6th. d-reached on error, out at 2nd for Lugo in the 8th. e-walked for Anderson in the 8th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Morgan in the 10th. g-popped out for Avilan in the 11th.

E_Hoskins (3), Hernandez (2). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Cano (3), Rosario (3), McCutchen (4). HR_Nimmo (3), off Alvarez; Franco (5), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Nimmo (8), Cano 2 (8), Ramos 2 (10), McNeil (10), Segura (10), Harper (10), Realmuto 2 (8), Franco 2 (14). SB_Rosario (2), Segura (1). CS_McNeil (2), Hoskins (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Alonso, Conforto, Ramos 2, Rosario, Davis, Syndergaard); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Harper 2). RISP_New York 3 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Davis, Franco. GIDP_Rosario, Harper, Franco.

DP_New York 2 (Cano, Rosario, Alonso), (McNeil, Cano, Smith); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 5 9 5 5 3 9 102 5.62
Lugo, H, 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 5.06
Familia, H, 3 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 23 6.48
Gsellman, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.48
Avilan, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 27 10.80
Diaz, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1.35
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 4 7 5 5 3 6 83 7.45
Alvarez 2 3 1 1 0 0 26 8.59
Anderson 2 0 0 0 2 2 20 0.00
Morgan 2 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Neshek, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 25 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 3-1. PB_Realmuto (3).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_4:29. A_32,423 (43,647).

