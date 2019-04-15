Mets 7, Phillies 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.241
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.339
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.185
|Conforto rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Ramos c
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.320
|McNeil lf-3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.404
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.421
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lagares ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|44
|7
|12
|6
|6
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|.273
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.323
|Harper rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.268
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.268
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.231
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Nola p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Knapp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|42
|6
|12
|6
|8
|16
|New York
|003
|201
|000
|01—7
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|200
|010
|00—6
|12
|2
a-singled for Nola in the 4th. b-grounded out for Syndergaard in the 6th. c-lined out for Alvarez in the 6th. d-reached on error, out at 2nd for Lugo in the 8th. e-walked for Anderson in the 8th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Morgan in the 10th. g-popped out for Avilan in the 11th.
E_Hoskins (3), Hernandez (2). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Cano (3), Rosario (3), McCutchen (4). HR_Nimmo (3), off Alvarez; Franco (5), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Nimmo (8), Cano 2 (8), Ramos 2 (10), McNeil (10), Segura (10), Harper (10), Realmuto 2 (8), Franco 2 (14). SB_Rosario (2), Segura (1). CS_McNeil (2), Hoskins (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Alonso, Conforto, Ramos 2, Rosario, Davis, Syndergaard); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Harper 2). RISP_New York 3 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Davis, Franco. GIDP_Rosario, Harper, Franco.
DP_New York 2 (Cano, Rosario, Alonso), (McNeil, Cano, Smith); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5
|9
|5
|5
|3
|9
|102
|5.62
|Lugo, H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.06
|Familia, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|23
|6.48
|Gsellman, BS, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.48
|Avilan, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|10.80
|Diaz, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.35
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|6
|83
|7.45
|Alvarez
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|8.59
|Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|0.00
|Morgan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Neshek, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 3-1. PB_Realmuto (3).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_4:29. A_32,423 (43,647).
