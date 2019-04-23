Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 9, Phillies 0

April 23, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Williams lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Realmuto c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Altherr rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .042
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Gosselin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Walding ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .095
Totals 30 0 5 0 2 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Lagares cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .256
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .310
Cano 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247
Broxton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Conforto rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .302
Ramos c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .294
d’Arnaud c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .050
McNeil lf-2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .368
Frazier 3b 4 1 1 4 0 2 .250
Guillorme ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .118
Wheeler p 3 2 2 3 0 1 .273
b-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 10 8 5 7
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 5 2
New York 030 141 00x—9 10 0

a-struck out for Eflin in the 5th. b-singled for Wheeler in the 7th.

E_Hernandez (4), Gosselin (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Franco (5), Wheeler (1). HR_Wheeler (1), off Eflin; Frazier (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Ramos (16), Frazier 4 (4), Wheeler 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 3). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 1; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ramos 2. GIDP_Altherr.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 3 72 4.15
Anderson 4 6 5 5 4 4 84 7.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 2-2 7 5 0 0 0 11 105 4.85
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 10.00
Rhame 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 3.86

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:43. A_26,049 (41,922).

