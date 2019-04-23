Mets 9, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Williams lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Altherr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.042
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gosselin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Walding ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.095
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Lagares cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Broxton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|d’Arnaud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|McNeil lf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.250
|Guillorme ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Wheeler p
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|8
|5
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
|New York
|030
|141
|00x—9
|10
|0
a-struck out for Eflin in the 5th. b-singled for Wheeler in the 7th.
E_Hernandez (4), Gosselin (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Franco (5), Wheeler (1). HR_Wheeler (1), off Eflin; Frazier (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Ramos (16), Frazier 4 (4), Wheeler 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 3). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 1; New York 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ramos 2. GIDP_Altherr.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|72
|4.15
|Anderson
|4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|84
|7.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 2-2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|105
|4.85
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|10.00
|Rhame
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.86
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:43. A_26,049 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.