Mets designate d’Arnaud day after blunder, boos vs Brewers

April 28, 2019 12:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have designated backup catcher Travis d’Arnaud for assignment, signaling a possible departure for one of the organization’s longest tenured players.

New York announced the move Sunday, a day after d’Arnaud was booed during an 8-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers . D’Arnaud committed a baserunning blunder, allowed a passed ball and overthrew second on a stolen base attempt.

D’Arnaud missed all but four games in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery. First-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen brought the 30-year-old back on a $3,515,000, one-year deal. D’Arnaud has been Wilson Ramos’ primary backup after New York traded Kevin Plawecki and placed Devin Mesoraco on the restricted list after he refused a demotion to Triple-A.

D’Arnaud is 2 for 23 and has struggled defensively. The Mets have seven days to trade, release or place d’Arnaud on waivers. He can refuse a minor league assignment if he clears waivers.

Tomás Nido was recalled from Triple-A, with manager Mickey Callaway citing his defense as an upgrade.

Only Zack Wheeler and Juan Lagares had more continuous big league service time with the Mets than d’Arnaud, who debuted in August of 2013.

