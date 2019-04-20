Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami hosts Washington in division matchup

April 20, 2019 3:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (9-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (5-15, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Marlins: Jose Urena (1-3, 6.53 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Miami and Washington will play on Saturday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are 3-7 against the rest of their division. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.80. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.35 ERA.

The Nationals are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Washington has slugged .459, good for fourth in in the MLB. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a .783 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and six home runs. The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Smith notched his second victory and Isaac Galloway went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Miami. Anibal Sanchez registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neil Walker leads the Marlins with three home runs and is slugging .386. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 hits and is batting .377. Howie Kendrick is 10-for-21 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 10-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

2004: World War II monument opens in Washington D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.