Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo signs star guard Mark Watts

April 17, 2019 1:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has signed 6-foot-3 guard Mark “Rocket” Watts.

The school announced Wednesday it received a letter of intent from Watts, who attends SPIRE Academy in Ohio and is from Detroit. He joins 6-foot-8 forward Malik Hall in Tom Izzo’s recruiting class.

Watts is ranked No. 32 and Hall is No. 55 overall in 247 Sports composite national rankings. Watts made 15 3-pointers and scored 64 points in a game as a senior in a win over St. Edward in Ohio. He previously attended Old Redford Academy in Detroit, where he averaged nearly 27 points per game as a junior.

Izzo says Watts can help the team next season as a point or shooting guard perhaps at small forward.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.