Michigan trio declaring for NBA draft, but can still return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Charles Matthews, Iggy Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole are declaring for the NBA draft, although they can still come back to the Wolverines.

The school announced Tuesday that the three players intend to sign with agents, but under new NCAA rules, they are allowed to have agents during the evaluation process for the draft. They can return to school without losing their eligibility.

“The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can,” Michigan coach John Beilein said in a statement. “We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures.”

Matthews has been considered the most likely candidate to leave Michigan, having considered the draft last year as well. The 20-year-old Brazdeikis just finished a freshman season in which he led the Wolverines with 14.8 points per game.

“It was an amazing year for me in Ann Arbor,” Brazdeikis said. “There are many things I still want to accomplish, and pursuing a professional career is just one of them. My family and I want to take full advantage of the opportunities to see where I fit in the NBA draft. It’s an exciting time, and I just cannot wait to get started.”

Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team at 12.8 ppg, and Matthews, in his third season of eligibility, averaged 12.2.

“Being able to play in the NBA has always been my dream since I was young,” Poole said. “I am confident that with my faith in God and hard work that I, and my family, are prepared to look at all options and make the right decision for the next step of my playing career.”

Michigan made the Sweet 16 for the third straight season but was eliminated there by Texas Tech.

