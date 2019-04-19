Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller and Wade will not testify in corruption trial

April 19, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade will not be required to testify in next week’s federal basketball corruption trial.

U.S. District Court judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Friday that Miller and Wade were not relevant to the bribery trial that starts Monday.

The two coaches had been subpoenaed in the trial of aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and former amateur coach Merl Code.

The men face bribery and other charges after being accused of funneling money from Adidas to the families of prominent recruits to get them to attended colleges sponsored by the athletic company.

Advertisement

Wade was reinstated from a suspension on Sunday following a Yahoo report about leaked transcripts of an FBI wiretap capturing Wade talking with a person convicted of funneling payments to the families of recruits.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

2004: World War II monument opens in Washington D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.