Milwaukee River dyed green to celebrate Bucks’ playoff run

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The river in downtown Milwaukee has been turned green — on purpose.

It’s not algae but a dye that has given the Milwaukee River an eye-popping bright green hue to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks and the team’s color as they head into the NBA playoffs seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks President Peter Feigin watched from a bridge Friday as boats crisscrossed the river shooting green dye into the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was on hand to provide assurances the dye won’t cause any environmental damage or make waterfowl sick.

The Bucks have numerous activities planned for the first round, including watch parties on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum. The Bucks host the Detroit Pistons for Game 1 on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.