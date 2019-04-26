Listen Live Sports

Minjee Lee leads LPGA Tour’s Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

April 26, 2019 9:46 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minjee Lee took advantage of fellow Australian Hannah Green’s problems to take the second-round lead in the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

The fourth-ranked Lee eagled the par-4 14th in a 2-under 69 to reach 7-under 135 at Wilshire Country Club.

Green birdied three of the first six holes to get to 9 under, then played the final 12 holes in 5 over for a 73 that left her three strokes back at 4 under. She had a double bogey after hitting into the water on the par-4 17th — her eighth hole — and also had three bogeys.

Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen was second after a 67. Morgan Pressel (66) and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (68) were 5 under.

Stacy Lewis, tied with Green for the first-round lead, also had a 73 to finish at 4 under with playing partner Inbee Park (70), Danielle Kang (66), Jaclyn Lee (67), Shanshan Feng (70).

