Minnesota adds 2 years to Pitino deal after 1st tourney win

April 7, 2019 1:40 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has agreed to a two-year contract extension, coming off his first NCAA Tournament win in six seasons with the Gophers.

The university announced the deal, subject to approval by the board of regents, on Sunday. Pitino will now be under contract until 2024. It’s a common practice for colleges to have at least five years remaining on a deal to help sell stability to recruits.

Pitino is 112-91 at Minnesota, with two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers were a No. 10 seed this year, beating Louisville in the first round before losing to Michigan State.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

