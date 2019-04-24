Listen Live Sports

Minnesota signs German forward Isaiah Ihnen

April 24, 2019 4:46 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has signed Isaiah Ihnen, a 6-foot-9 forward from Germany, to a national letter of intent.

The Gophers on Wednesday announced the addition of Ihnen to their 2019 recruiting class, joining guard Tre’ Williams and center Sam Freeman. Guards Marcus Carr and Payton Willis, both transfers who sat out last season, also will join the team on the court for the first time this fall.

Ihnen played this past season for the International Basketball Academy Munich team, averaging 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

