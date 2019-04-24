Minnesota signs German forward Isaiah Ihnen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has signed Isaiah Ihnen, a 6-foot-9 forward from Germany, to a national letter of intent.

The Gophers on Wednesday announced the addition of Ihnen to their 2019 recruiting class, joining guard Tre’ Williams and center Sam Freeman. Guards Marcus Carr and Payton Willis, both transfers who sat out last season, also will join the team on the court for the first time this fall.

Ihnen played this past season for the International Basketball Academy Munich team, averaging 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.