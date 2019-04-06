Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Minnesota United beat Red Bulls 2-1

April 6, 2019 9:23 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Abu Danladi and Romario Ibarra scored goals on Saturday night and Minnesota United beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1.

Danladi opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a low finish set up by Angelo Rodriguez’s cross.

Rodriguez’s hold-up play led to a deflection that Romario smashed home with a volley in the 50th minute, giving Minnesota United (3-2-0) a 2-0 lead.

Cristian Casseres Jr. slotted in a putback to cut the Red Bulls’ deficit to one the 70th minute. It was the 19-year-old Venezuelan’s first MLS goal.

The Red Bulls’ Alex Muyl left the game in the 21st minute due to injury.

New York (1-3-1) lost its third in a row and lost back-to-back home games for the first time since May 2014.

Minnesota United ended its five-game road swing to open the season and will open its new stadium next Saturday, hosting New York City FC at Allianz Field.

