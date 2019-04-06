Minnesota United-Red Bulls, Sums

|Minnesota
|1
|1—2
|New York
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Minnesota, Danladi, 1 (Rodriguez), 34th minute.
Second half_2, Minnesota, Ibarra, 2, 50th; 3, New York, Casseres Jr, 1, 70th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker; Gianni Facchini; Luis Guardia. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.
A_0.
___
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Hassani Dotson, 82nd), Jan Gregus; Abu Danladi (Romario Ibarra, 46th), Angelo Rodriguez (Rasmus Schuller, 74th).
New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo (Marcus Epps, 59th), Tim Parker; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Daniel Royer, 21st); Mathias Jorgensen (Derrick Etienne, 59th), Bradley Wright-Phillips.
