Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

‘Miracle on Ice’ scoreboard will be displayed in Colorado

April 18, 2019 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A scoreboard that marked the U.S. men’s ice hockey team’s victory against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics has found a new home in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that the panel that kept score of the game that became known as the “Miracle on Ice” will be permanently displayed in the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame, which is expected to open next year.

The scoreboard was decommissioned in 2017 after nearly four decades of service at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York.

The museum’s interim chief operating officer, Peter Maiurro, says the 850-pound (385-kilogram) panel will be mounted and powered in the museum’s special events space.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.