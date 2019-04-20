Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
|Second Round
|Scott McCarron
|68-70—138
|-6
|Rocco Mediate
|73-68—141
|-3
|Kent Jones
|74-68—142
|-2
|Joe Durant
|72-70—142
|-2
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-70—142
|-2
|Kirk Triplett
|72-70—142
|-2
|Duffy Waldorf
|76-67—143
|-1
|Stephen Ames
|73-70—143
|-1
|Bob May
|69-74—143
|-1
|Stephen Leaney
|74-70—144
|E
|Ken Duke
|73-71—144
|E
|Jeff Sluman
|77-67—144
|E
|Glen Day
|73-71—144
|E
|Jerry Kelly
|71-73—144
|E
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-71—145
|+1
|Billy Andrade
|76-69—145
|+1
|Willie Wood
|73-72—145
|+1
|Vijay Singh
|72-73—145
|+1
|Michael Bradley
|72-73—145
|+1
|Dan Olsen
|74-72—146
|+2
|Woody Austin
|75-71—146
|+2
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|74-72—146
|+2
|Kevin Sutherland
|76-70—146
|+2
|Esteban Toledo
|73-73—146
|+2
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-73—146
|+2
|Bernhard Langer
|77-69—146
|+2
|Tim Petrovic
|73-73—146
|+2
|Kenny Perry
|77-69—146
|+2
|Jerry Smith
|72-74—146
|+2
|Fran Quinn
|74-73—147
|+3
|Gibby Gilbert III
|74-73—147
|+3
|Brandt Jobe
|74-73—147
|+3
|Dan Forsman
|75-72—147
|+3
|Lee Janzen
|76-71—147
|+3
|Wes Short, Jr.
|74-73—147
|+3
|Steve Flesch
|77-70—147
|+3
|Scott Parel
|74-74—148
|+4
|Darren Clarke
|74-74—148
|+4
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|74-74—148
|+4
|Gary Hallberg
|76-72—148
|+4
|Skip Kendall
|76-72—148
|+4
|Tom Gillis
|73-75—148
|+4
|Sandy Lyle
|72-76—148
|+4
|David Toms
|75-74—149
|+5
|Michael Allen
|75-74—149
|+5
|Paul Goydos
|74-75—149
|+5
|Cliff Kresge
|75-74—149
|+5
|Paul Broadhurst
|76-73—149
|+5
|Billy Mayfair
|74-75—149
|+5
|Jesper Parnevik
|78-71—149
|+5
|Gene Sauers
|75-75—150
|+6
|Mike Goodes
|76-74—150
|+6
|John Daly
|76-74—150
|+6
|Dudley Hart
|74-76—150
|+6
|Chris DiMarco
|73-77—150
|+6
|Tommy Armour III
|75-76—151
|+7
|Tommy Tolles
|73-78—151
|+7
|David McKenzie
|76-75—151
|+7
|Scott Pieri
|76-75—151
|+7
|Tom Byrum
|77-74—151
|+7
|Retief Goosen
|75-77—152
|+8
|Jay Haas
|74-78—152
|+8
|Greg Kraft
|77-75—152
|+8
|Brad Bryant
|77-75—152
|+8
|David Frost
|78-74—152
|+8
|Doug Garwood
|77-76—153
|+9
|Brian Cooper
|78-75—153
|+9
|Carlos Franco
|74-80—154
|+10
|Bart Bryant
|78-76—154
|+10
|Mark Calcavecchia
|80-74—154
|+10
|John Smoltz
|80-74—154
|+10
|Tom Watson
|79-76—155
|+11
|Joey Sindelar
|78-78—156
|+12
|Scott Verplank
|74-83—157
|+13
|Shigetoshi Hasegawa
|79-78—157
|+13
|John Huston
|76-82—158
|+14
|Larry Mize
|82-76—158
|+14
|Larry Nelson
|83-80—163
|+19
