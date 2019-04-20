Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

Saturday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36) Second Round Scott McCarron 68-70—138 -6 Rocco Mediate 73-68—141 -3 Kent Jones 74-68—142 -2 Joe Durant 72-70—142 -2 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-70—142 -2 Kirk Triplett 72-70—142 -2 Duffy Waldorf 76-67—143 -1 Stephen Ames 73-70—143 -1 Bob May 69-74—143 -1 Stephen Leaney 74-70—144 E Ken Duke 73-71—144 E Jeff Sluman 77-67—144 E Glen Day 73-71—144 E Jerry Kelly 71-73—144 E Colin Montgomerie 74-71—145 +1 Billy Andrade 76-69—145 +1 Willie Wood 73-72—145 +1 Vijay Singh 72-73—145 +1 Michael Bradley 72-73—145 +1 Dan Olsen 74-72—146 +2 Woody Austin 75-71—146 +2 Jose Maria Olazabal 74-72—146 +2 Kevin Sutherland 76-70—146 +2 Esteban Toledo 73-73—146 +2 Ken Tanigawa 73-73—146 +2 Bernhard Langer 77-69—146 +2 Tim Petrovic 73-73—146 +2 Kenny Perry 77-69—146 +2 Jerry Smith 72-74—146 +2 Fran Quinn 74-73—147 +3 Gibby Gilbert III 74-73—147 +3 Brandt Jobe 74-73—147 +3 Dan Forsman 75-72—147 +3 Lee Janzen 76-71—147 +3 Wes Short, Jr. 74-73—147 +3 Steve Flesch 77-70—147 +3 Scott Parel 74-74—148 +4 Darren Clarke 74-74—148 +4 Tom Pernice Jr. 74-74—148 +4 Gary Hallberg 76-72—148 +4 Skip Kendall 76-72—148 +4 Tom Gillis 73-75—148 +4 Sandy Lyle 72-76—148 +4 David Toms 75-74—149 +5 Michael Allen 75-74—149 +5 Paul Goydos 74-75—149 +5 Cliff Kresge 75-74—149 +5 Paul Broadhurst 76-73—149 +5 Billy Mayfair 74-75—149 +5 Jesper Parnevik 78-71—149 +5 Gene Sauers 75-75—150 +6 Mike Goodes 76-74—150 +6 John Daly 76-74—150 +6 Dudley Hart 74-76—150 +6 Chris DiMarco 73-77—150 +6 Tommy Armour III 75-76—151 +7 Tommy Tolles 73-78—151 +7 David McKenzie 76-75—151 +7 Scott Pieri 76-75—151 +7 Tom Byrum 77-74—151 +7 Retief Goosen 75-77—152 +8 Jay Haas 74-78—152 +8 Greg Kraft 77-75—152 +8 Brad Bryant 77-75—152 +8 David Frost 78-74—152 +8 Doug Garwood 77-76—153 +9 Brian Cooper 78-75—153 +9 Carlos Franco 74-80—154 +10 Bart Bryant 78-76—154 +10 Mark Calcavecchia 80-74—154 +10 John Smoltz 80-74—154 +10 Tom Watson 79-76—155 +11 Joey Sindelar 78-78—156 +12 Scott Verplank 74-83—157 +13 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 79-78—157 +13 John Huston 76-82—158 +14 Larry Mize 82-76—158 +14 Larry Nelson 83-80—163 +19

