Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

Saturday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
Second Round
Scott McCarron 68-70—138 -6
Rocco Mediate 73-68—141 -3
Kent Jones 74-68—142 -2
Joe Durant 72-70—142 -2
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-70—142 -2
Kirk Triplett 72-70—142 -2
Duffy Waldorf 76-67—143 -1
Stephen Ames 73-70—143 -1
Bob May 69-74—143 -1
Stephen Leaney 74-70—144 E
Ken Duke 73-71—144 E
Jeff Sluman 77-67—144 E
Glen Day 73-71—144 E
Jerry Kelly 71-73—144 E
Colin Montgomerie 74-71—145 +1
Billy Andrade 76-69—145 +1
Willie Wood 73-72—145 +1
Vijay Singh 72-73—145 +1
Michael Bradley 72-73—145 +1
Dan Olsen 74-72—146 +2
Woody Austin 75-71—146 +2
Jose Maria Olazabal 74-72—146 +2
Kevin Sutherland 76-70—146 +2
Esteban Toledo 73-73—146 +2
Ken Tanigawa 73-73—146 +2
Bernhard Langer 77-69—146 +2
Tim Petrovic 73-73—146 +2
Kenny Perry 77-69—146 +2
Jerry Smith 72-74—146 +2
Fran Quinn 74-73—147 +3
Gibby Gilbert III 74-73—147 +3
Brandt Jobe 74-73—147 +3
Dan Forsman 75-72—147 +3
Lee Janzen 76-71—147 +3
Wes Short, Jr. 74-73—147 +3
Steve Flesch 77-70—147 +3
Scott Parel 74-74—148 +4
Darren Clarke 74-74—148 +4
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-74—148 +4
Gary Hallberg 76-72—148 +4
Skip Kendall 76-72—148 +4
Tom Gillis 73-75—148 +4
Sandy Lyle 72-76—148 +4
David Toms 75-74—149 +5
Michael Allen 75-74—149 +5
Paul Goydos 74-75—149 +5
Cliff Kresge 75-74—149 +5
Paul Broadhurst 76-73—149 +5
Billy Mayfair 74-75—149 +5
Jesper Parnevik 78-71—149 +5
Gene Sauers 75-75—150 +6
Mike Goodes 76-74—150 +6
John Daly 76-74—150 +6
Dudley Hart 74-76—150 +6
Chris DiMarco 73-77—150 +6
Tommy Armour III 75-76—151 +7
Tommy Tolles 73-78—151 +7
David McKenzie 76-75—151 +7
Scott Pieri 76-75—151 +7
Tom Byrum 77-74—151 +7
Retief Goosen 75-77—152 +8
Jay Haas 74-78—152 +8
Greg Kraft 77-75—152 +8
Brad Bryant 77-75—152 +8
David Frost 78-74—152 +8
Doug Garwood 77-76—153 +9
Brian Cooper 78-75—153 +9
Carlos Franco 74-80—154 +10
Bart Bryant 78-76—154 +10
Mark Calcavecchia 80-74—154 +10
John Smoltz 80-74—154 +10
Tom Watson 79-76—155 +11
Joey Sindelar 78-78—156 +12
Scott Verplank 74-83—157 +13
Shigetoshi Hasegawa 79-78—157 +13
John Huston 76-82—158 +14
Larry Mize 82-76—158 +14
Larry Nelson 83-80—163 +19

