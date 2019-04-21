Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
|Final
|Scott McCarron, $270,000
|68-70-71—209
|-7
|Joe Durant, $120,600
|72-70-69—211
|-5
|Kent Jones, $120,600
|74-68-69—211
|-5
|Jerry Kelly, $120,600
|71-73-67—211
|-5
|Kirk Triplett, $120,600
|72-70-69—211
|-5
|Stephen Ames, $61,200
|73-70-69—212
|-4
|Ken Duke, $61,200
|73-71-68—212
|-4
|Kenny Perry, $61,200
|77-69-66—212
|-4
|Jeff Sluman, $61,200
|77-67-68—212
|-4
|Stephen Leaney, $41,400
|74-70-69—213
|-3
|Rocco Mediate, $41,400
|73-68-72—213
|-3
|Colin Montgomerie, $41,400
|74-71-68—213
|-3
|Willie Wood, $41,400
|73-72-68—213
|-3
|Glen Day, $31,500
|73-71-70—214
|-2
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $31,500
|72-70-72—214
|-2
|Bernhard Langer, $31,500
|77-69-68—214
|-2
|Vijay Singh, $31,500
|72-73-69—214
|-2
|Ken Tanigawa, $26,190
|73-73-69—215
|-1
|Duffy Waldorf, $26,190
|76-67-72—215
|-1
|Billy Andrade, $23,760
|76-69-72—217
|+1
|Michael Bradley, $20,475
|72-73-73—218
|+2
|Tom Gillis, $20,475
|73-75-70—218
|+2
|Bob May, $20,475
|69-74-75—218
|+2
|Kevin Sutherland, $20,475
|76-70-72—218
|+2
|José María Olazábal, $17,160
|74-72-73—219
|+3
|Dan Olsen, $17,160
|74-72-73—219
|+3
|Wes Short, Jr., $17,160
|74-73-72—219
|+3
|Paul Broadhurst, $14,256
|76-73-71—220
|+4
|Steve Flesch, $14,256
|77-70-73—220
|+4
|Brandt Jobe, $14,256
|74-73-73—220
|+4
|Tim Petrovic, $14,256
|73-73-74—220
|+4
|Esteban Toledo, $14,256
|73-73-74—220
|+4
|Michael Allen, $10,665
|75-74-72—221
|+5
|John Daly, $10,665
|76-74-71—221
|+5
|Paul Goydos, $10,665
|74-75-72—221
|+5
|Skip Kendall, $10,665
|76-72-73—221
|+5
|Cliff Kresge, $10,665
|75-74-72—221
|+5
|Sandy Lyle, $10,665
|72-76-73—221
|+5
|Billy Mayfair, $10,665
|74-75-72—221
|+5
|Scott Parel, $10,665
|74-74-73—221
|+5
|Woody Austin, $8,100
|75-71-76—222
|+6
|Gibby Gilbert III, $8,100
|74-73-75—222
|+6
|Jesper Parnevik, $8,100
|78-71-73—222
|+6
|Fran Quinn, $8,100
|74-73-75—222
|+6
|Gene Sauers, $8,100
|75-75-72—222
|+6
|Tom Byrum, $6,660
|77-74-72—223
|+7
|Dan Forsman, $6,660
|75-72-76—223
|+7
|Jerry Smith, $6,660
|72-74-77—223
|+7
|Chris DiMarco, $5,220
|73-77-74—224
|+8
|Jay Haas, $5,220
|74-78-72—224
|+8
|Lee Janzen, $5,220
|76-71-77—224
|+8
|Tom Pernice Jr., $5,220
|74-74-76—224
|+8
|Tommy Tolles, $5,220
|73-78-73—224
|+8
|Retief Goosen, $4,140
|75-77-73—225
|+9
|Gary Hallberg, $4,140
|76-72-77—225
|+9
|David Toms, $4,140
|75-74-76—225
|+9
|Darren Clarke, $3,510
|74-74-78—226
|+10
|Brian Cooper, $3,510
|78-75-73—226
|+10
|Mike Goodes, $3,510
|76-74-76—226
|+10
|Scott Pieri, $3,510
|76-75-75—226
|+10
|Mark Calcavecchia, $2,790
|80-74-73—227
|+11
|David Frost, $2,790
|78-74-75—227
|+11
|David McKenzie, $2,790
|76-75-76—227
|+11
|John Smoltz, $2,790
|80-74-73—227
|+11
|Scott Verplank, $2,340
|74-83-71—228
|+12
|Tommy Armour III, $1,908
|75-76-78—229
|+13
|Doug Garwood, $1,908
|77-76-76—229
|+13
|Dudley Hart, $1,908
|74-76-79—229
|+13
|Tom Watson, $1,908
|79-76-74—229
|+13
|Brad Bryant, $1,530
|77-75-78—230
|+14
|Greg Kraft, $1,530
|77-75-78—230
|+14
|Carlos Franco, $1,272
|74-80-77—231
|+15
|Shigetoshi Hasegawa, $1,272
|79-78-74—231
|+15
|Larry Mize, $1,272
|82-76-73—231
|+15
|Joey Sindelar, $1,116
|78-78-77—233
|+17
|John Huston, $1,044
|76-82-77—235
|+19
|Larry Nelson, $972
|83-80-80—243
|+27
