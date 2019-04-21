Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36) Final Scott McCarron, $270,000 68-70-71—209 -7 Joe Durant, $120,600 72-70-69—211 -5 Kent Jones, $120,600 74-68-69—211 -5 Jerry Kelly, $120,600 71-73-67—211 -5 Kirk Triplett, $120,600 72-70-69—211 -5 Stephen Ames, $61,200 73-70-69—212 -4 Ken Duke, $61,200 73-71-68—212 -4 Kenny Perry, $61,200 77-69-66—212 -4 Jeff Sluman, $61,200 77-67-68—212 -4 Stephen Leaney, $41,400 74-70-69—213 -3 Rocco Mediate, $41,400 73-68-72—213 -3 Colin Montgomerie, $41,400 74-71-68—213 -3 Willie Wood, $41,400 73-72-68—213 -3 Glen Day, $31,500 73-71-70—214 -2 Miguel Angel Jiménez, $31,500 72-70-72—214 -2 Bernhard Langer, $31,500 77-69-68—214 -2 Vijay Singh, $31,500 72-73-69—214 -2 Ken Tanigawa, $26,190 73-73-69—215 -1 Duffy Waldorf, $26,190 76-67-72—215 -1 Billy Andrade, $23,760 76-69-72—217 +1 Michael Bradley, $20,475 72-73-73—218 +2 Tom Gillis, $20,475 73-75-70—218 +2 Bob May, $20,475 69-74-75—218 +2 Kevin Sutherland, $20,475 76-70-72—218 +2 José María Olazábal, $17,160 74-72-73—219 +3 Dan Olsen, $17,160 74-72-73—219 +3 Wes Short, Jr., $17,160 74-73-72—219 +3 Paul Broadhurst, $14,256 76-73-71—220 +4 Steve Flesch, $14,256 77-70-73—220 +4 Brandt Jobe, $14,256 74-73-73—220 +4 Tim Petrovic, $14,256 73-73-74—220 +4 Esteban Toledo, $14,256 73-73-74—220 +4 Michael Allen, $10,665 75-74-72—221 +5 John Daly, $10,665 76-74-71—221 +5 Paul Goydos, $10,665 74-75-72—221 +5 Skip Kendall, $10,665 76-72-73—221 +5 Cliff Kresge, $10,665 75-74-72—221 +5 Sandy Lyle, $10,665 72-76-73—221 +5 Billy Mayfair, $10,665 74-75-72—221 +5 Scott Parel, $10,665 74-74-73—221 +5 Woody Austin, $8,100 75-71-76—222 +6 Gibby Gilbert III, $8,100 74-73-75—222 +6 Jesper Parnevik, $8,100 78-71-73—222 +6 Fran Quinn, $8,100 74-73-75—222 +6 Gene Sauers, $8,100 75-75-72—222 +6 Tom Byrum, $6,660 77-74-72—223 +7 Dan Forsman, $6,660 75-72-76—223 +7 Jerry Smith, $6,660 72-74-77—223 +7 Chris DiMarco, $5,220 73-77-74—224 +8 Jay Haas, $5,220 74-78-72—224 +8 Lee Janzen, $5,220 76-71-77—224 +8 Tom Pernice Jr., $5,220 74-74-76—224 +8 Tommy Tolles, $5,220 73-78-73—224 +8 Retief Goosen, $4,140 75-77-73—225 +9 Gary Hallberg, $4,140 76-72-77—225 +9 David Toms, $4,140 75-74-76—225 +9 Darren Clarke, $3,510 74-74-78—226 +10 Brian Cooper, $3,510 78-75-73—226 +10 Mike Goodes, $3,510 76-74-76—226 +10 Scott Pieri, $3,510 76-75-75—226 +10 Mark Calcavecchia, $2,790 80-74-73—227 +11 David Frost, $2,790 78-74-75—227 +11 David McKenzie, $2,790 76-75-76—227 +11 John Smoltz, $2,790 80-74-73—227 +11 Scott Verplank, $2,340 74-83-71—228 +12 Tommy Armour III, $1,908 75-76-78—229 +13 Doug Garwood, $1,908 77-76-76—229 +13 Dudley Hart, $1,908 74-76-79—229 +13 Tom Watson, $1,908 79-76-74—229 +13 Brad Bryant, $1,530 77-75-78—230 +14 Greg Kraft, $1,530 77-75-78—230 +14 Carlos Franco, $1,272 74-80-77—231 +15 Shigetoshi Hasegawa, $1,272 79-78-74—231 +15 Larry Mize, $1,272 82-76-73—231 +15 Joey Sindelar, $1,116 78-78-77—233 +17 John Huston, $1,044 76-82-77—235 +19 Larry Nelson, $972 83-80-80—243 +27

