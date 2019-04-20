Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
|Second Round
|Scott McCarron
|68-70—138
|Rocco Mediate
|73-68—141
|Kent Jones
|74-68—142
|Joe Durant
|72-70—142
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-70—142
|Kirk Triplett
|72-70—142
|Duffy Waldorf
|76-67—143
|Stephen Ames
|73-70—143
|Bob May
|69-74—143
|Stephen Leaney
|74-70—144
|Ken Duke
|73-71—144
|Jeff Sluman
|77-67—144
|Glen Day
|73-71—144
|Jerry Kelly
|71-73—144
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-71—145
|Billy Andrade
|76-69—145
|Willie Wood
|73-72—145
|Vijay Singh
|72-73—145
|Michael Bradley
|72-73—145
|Dan Olsen
|74-72—146
|Woody Austin
|75-71—146
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|74-72—146
|Kevin Sutherland
|76-70—146
|Esteban Toledo
|73-73—146
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-73—146
|Bernhard Langer
|77-69—146
|Tim Petrovic
|73-73—146
|Kenny Perry
|77-69—146
|Jerry Smith
|72-74—146
|Fran Quinn
|74-73—147
|Gibby Gilbert III
|74-73—147
|Brandt Jobe
|74-73—147
|Dan Forsman
|75-72—147
|Lee Janzen
|76-71—147
|Wes Short, Jr.
|74-73—147
|Steve Flesch
|77-70—147
|Scott Parel
|74-74—148
|Darren Clarke
|74-74—148
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|74-74—148
|Gary Hallberg
|76-72—148
|Skip Kendall
|76-72—148
|Tom Gillis
|73-75—148
|Sandy Lyle
|72-76—148
|David Toms
|75-74—149
|Michael Allen
|75-74—149
|Paul Goydos
|74-75—149
|Cliff Kresge
|75-74—149
|Paul Broadhurst
|76-73—149
|Billy Mayfair
|74-75—149
|Jesper Parnevik
|78-71—149
|Gene Sauers
|75-75—150
|Mike Goodes
|76-74—150
|John Daly
|76-74—150
|Dudley Hart
|74-76—150
|Chris DiMarco
|73-77—150
|Tommy Armour III
|75-76—151
|Tommy Tolles
|73-78—151
|David McKenzie
|76-75—151
|Scott Pieri
|76-75—151
|Tom Byrum
|77-74—151
|Retief Goosen
|75-77—152
|Jay Haas
|74-78—152
|Greg Kraft
|77-75—152
|Brad Bryant
|77-75—152
|David Frost
|78-74—152
|Doug Garwood
|77-76—153
|Brian Cooper
|78-75—153
|Carlos Franco
|74-80—154
|Bart Bryant
|78-76—154
|Mark Calcavecchia
|80-74—154
|John Smoltz
|80-74—154
|Tom Watson
|79-76—155
|Joey Sindelar
|78-78—156
|Scott Verplank
|74-83—157
|Shigetoshi Hasegawa
|79-78—157
|John Huston
|76-82—158
|Larry Mize
|82-76—158
|Larry Nelson
|83-80—163
