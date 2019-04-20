Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

April 20, 2019 7:25 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
Second Round
Scott McCarron 68-70—138
Rocco Mediate 73-68—141
Kent Jones 74-68—142
Joe Durant 72-70—142
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-70—142
Kirk Triplett 72-70—142
Duffy Waldorf 76-67—143
Stephen Ames 73-70—143
Bob May 69-74—143
Stephen Leaney 74-70—144
Ken Duke 73-71—144
Jeff Sluman 77-67—144
Glen Day 73-71—144
Jerry Kelly 71-73—144
Colin Montgomerie 74-71—145
Billy Andrade 76-69—145
Willie Wood 73-72—145
Vijay Singh 72-73—145
Michael Bradley 72-73—145
Dan Olsen 74-72—146
Woody Austin 75-71—146
Jose Maria Olazabal 74-72—146
Kevin Sutherland 76-70—146
Esteban Toledo 73-73—146
Ken Tanigawa 73-73—146
Bernhard Langer 77-69—146
Tim Petrovic 73-73—146
Kenny Perry 77-69—146
Jerry Smith 72-74—146
Fran Quinn 74-73—147
Gibby Gilbert III 74-73—147
Brandt Jobe 74-73—147
Dan Forsman 75-72—147
Lee Janzen 76-71—147
Wes Short, Jr. 74-73—147
Steve Flesch 77-70—147
Scott Parel 74-74—148
Darren Clarke 74-74—148
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-74—148
Gary Hallberg 76-72—148
Skip Kendall 76-72—148
Tom Gillis 73-75—148
Sandy Lyle 72-76—148
David Toms 75-74—149
Michael Allen 75-74—149
Paul Goydos 74-75—149
Cliff Kresge 75-74—149
Paul Broadhurst 76-73—149
Billy Mayfair 74-75—149
Jesper Parnevik 78-71—149
Gene Sauers 75-75—150
Mike Goodes 76-74—150
John Daly 76-74—150
Dudley Hart 74-76—150
Chris DiMarco 73-77—150
Tommy Armour III 75-76—151
Tommy Tolles 73-78—151
David McKenzie 76-75—151
Scott Pieri 76-75—151
Tom Byrum 77-74—151
Retief Goosen 75-77—152
Jay Haas 74-78—152
Greg Kraft 77-75—152
Brad Bryant 77-75—152
David Frost 78-74—152
Doug Garwood 77-76—153
Brian Cooper 78-75—153
Carlos Franco 74-80—154
Bart Bryant 78-76—154
Mark Calcavecchia 80-74—154
John Smoltz 80-74—154
Tom Watson 79-76—155
Joey Sindelar 78-78—156
Scott Verplank 74-83—157
Shigetoshi Hasegawa 79-78—157
John Huston 76-82—158
Larry Mize 82-76—158
Larry Nelson 83-80—163

