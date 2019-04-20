Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36) Second Round Scott McCarron 68-70—138 Rocco Mediate 73-68—141 Kent Jones 74-68—142 Joe Durant 72-70—142 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-70—142 Kirk Triplett 72-70—142 Duffy Waldorf 76-67—143 Stephen Ames 73-70—143 Bob May 69-74—143 Stephen Leaney 74-70—144 Ken Duke 73-71—144 Jeff Sluman 77-67—144 Glen Day 73-71—144 Jerry Kelly 71-73—144 Colin Montgomerie 74-71—145 Billy Andrade 76-69—145 Willie Wood 73-72—145 Vijay Singh 72-73—145 Michael Bradley 72-73—145 Dan Olsen 74-72—146 Woody Austin 75-71—146 Jose Maria Olazabal 74-72—146 Kevin Sutherland 76-70—146 Esteban Toledo 73-73—146 Ken Tanigawa 73-73—146 Bernhard Langer 77-69—146 Tim Petrovic 73-73—146 Kenny Perry 77-69—146 Jerry Smith 72-74—146 Fran Quinn 74-73—147 Gibby Gilbert III 74-73—147 Brandt Jobe 74-73—147 Dan Forsman 75-72—147 Lee Janzen 76-71—147 Wes Short, Jr. 74-73—147 Steve Flesch 77-70—147 Scott Parel 74-74—148 Darren Clarke 74-74—148 Tom Pernice Jr. 74-74—148 Gary Hallberg 76-72—148 Skip Kendall 76-72—148 Tom Gillis 73-75—148 Sandy Lyle 72-76—148 David Toms 75-74—149 Michael Allen 75-74—149 Paul Goydos 74-75—149 Cliff Kresge 75-74—149 Paul Broadhurst 76-73—149 Billy Mayfair 74-75—149 Jesper Parnevik 78-71—149 Gene Sauers 75-75—150 Mike Goodes 76-74—150 John Daly 76-74—150 Dudley Hart 74-76—150 Chris DiMarco 73-77—150 Tommy Armour III 75-76—151 Tommy Tolles 73-78—151 David McKenzie 76-75—151 Scott Pieri 76-75—151 Tom Byrum 77-74—151 Retief Goosen 75-77—152 Jay Haas 74-78—152 Greg Kraft 77-75—152 Brad Bryant 77-75—152 David Frost 78-74—152 Doug Garwood 77-76—153 Brian Cooper 78-75—153 Carlos Franco 74-80—154 Bart Bryant 78-76—154 Mark Calcavecchia 80-74—154 John Smoltz 80-74—154 Tom Watson 79-76—155 Joey Sindelar 78-78—156 Scott Verplank 74-83—157 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 79-78—157 John Huston 76-82—158 Larry Mize 82-76—158 Larry Nelson 83-80—163

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.