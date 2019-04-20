Listen Live Sports

Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

April 20, 2019
 
Saturday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Minn.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Scott McCarron 34-34—68
Bob May 34-35—69
Jerry Kelly 35-36—71
Michael Bradley 34-38—72
Jerry Smith 36-36—72
Kirk Triplett 34-38—72
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-38—72
Sandy Lyle 34-38—72
Vijay Singh 35-37—72
Joe Durant 35-37—72
Willie Wood 37-36—73
Tim Petrovic 36-37—73
Glen Day 36-37—73
Rocco Mediate 38-35—73
Chris DiMarco 35-38—73
Esteban Toledo 36-37—73
Ken Tanigawa 35-38—73
Stephen Ames 36-37—73
Tommy Tolles 38-35—73
Ken Duke 36-37—73
Tom Gillis 36-37—73
Wes Short, Jr. 37-37—74
Billy Mayfair 37-37—74
Kent Jones 37-37—74
Scott Verplank 37-37—74
Colin Montgomerie 37-37—74
Dudley Hart 37-37—74
Scott Parel 38-36—74
Darren Clarke 35-39—74
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-37—74
Jay Haas 36-38—74
Paul Goydos 38-36—74
José María Olazábal 40-34—74
Carlos Franco 37-37—74
Brandt Jobe 38-36—74
Stephen Leaney 38-36—74
Fran Quinn 37-37—74
Gibby Gilbert III 34-40—74
Dan Olsen 38-36—74
Tommy Armour III 38-37—75
Retief Goosen 37-38—75
David Toms 36-39—75
Michael Allen 37-38—75
Woody Austin 38-37—75
Dan Forsman 38-37—75
Gene Sauers 38-37—75
Cliff Kresge 37-38—75
Mike Goodes 37-39—76
Lee Janzen 37-39—76
John Huston 37-39—76
John Daly 38-38—76
Billy Andrade 42-34—76
Paul Broadhurst 36-40—76
Kevin Sutherland 38-38—76
Duffy Waldorf 37-39—76
Gary Hallberg 40-36—76
Skip Kendall 39-37—76
David McKenzie 40-36—76
Scott Pieri 38-38—76
Greg Kraft 40-37—77
Jeff Sluman 36-41—77
Brad Bryant 36-41—77
Tom Byrum 39-38—77
Doug Garwood 36-41—77
Steve Flesch 39-38—77
Bernhard Langer 41-36—77
Kenny Perry 37-40—77
Joey Sindelar 37-41—78
David Frost 38-40—78
Bart Bryant 36-42—78
Jesper Parnevik 40-38—78
Brian Cooper 40-38—78
Tom Watson 39-40—79
Shigetoshi Hasegawa 39-40—79
Mark Calcavecchia 43-37—80
John Smoltz 39-41—80
Larry Mize 42-40—82
Larry Nelson 41-42—83

