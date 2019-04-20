Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Minn. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Scott McCarron 34-34—68 Bob May 34-35—69 Jerry Kelly 35-36—71 Michael Bradley 34-38—72 Jerry Smith 36-36—72 Kirk Triplett 34-38—72 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-38—72 Sandy Lyle 34-38—72 Vijay Singh 35-37—72 Joe Durant 35-37—72 Willie Wood 37-36—73 Tim Petrovic 36-37—73 Glen Day 36-37—73 Rocco Mediate 38-35—73 Chris DiMarco 35-38—73 Esteban Toledo 36-37—73 Ken Tanigawa 35-38—73 Stephen Ames 36-37—73 Tommy Tolles 38-35—73 Ken Duke 36-37—73 Tom Gillis 36-37—73 Wes Short, Jr. 37-37—74 Billy Mayfair 37-37—74 Kent Jones 37-37—74 Scott Verplank 37-37—74 Colin Montgomerie 37-37—74 Dudley Hart 37-37—74 Scott Parel 38-36—74 Darren Clarke 35-39—74 Tom Pernice Jr. 37-37—74 Jay Haas 36-38—74 Paul Goydos 38-36—74 José María Olazábal 40-34—74 Carlos Franco 37-37—74 Brandt Jobe 38-36—74 Stephen Leaney 38-36—74 Fran Quinn 37-37—74 Gibby Gilbert III 34-40—74 Dan Olsen 38-36—74 Tommy Armour III 38-37—75 Retief Goosen 37-38—75 David Toms 36-39—75 Michael Allen 37-38—75 Woody Austin 38-37—75 Dan Forsman 38-37—75 Gene Sauers 38-37—75 Cliff Kresge 37-38—75 Mike Goodes 37-39—76 Lee Janzen 37-39—76 John Huston 37-39—76 John Daly 38-38—76 Billy Andrade 42-34—76 Paul Broadhurst 36-40—76 Kevin Sutherland 38-38—76 Duffy Waldorf 37-39—76 Gary Hallberg 40-36—76 Skip Kendall 39-37—76 David McKenzie 40-36—76 Scott Pieri 38-38—76 Greg Kraft 40-37—77 Jeff Sluman 36-41—77 Brad Bryant 36-41—77 Tom Byrum 39-38—77 Doug Garwood 36-41—77 Steve Flesch 39-38—77 Bernhard Langer 41-36—77 Kenny Perry 37-40—77 Joey Sindelar 37-41—78 David Frost 38-40—78 Bart Bryant 36-42—78 Jesper Parnevik 40-38—78 Brian Cooper 40-38—78 Tom Watson 39-40—79 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 39-40—79 Mark Calcavecchia 43-37—80 John Smoltz 39-41—80 Larry Mize 42-40—82 Larry Nelson 41-42—83

