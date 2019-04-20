Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Minn.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Scott McCarron
|34-34—68
|Bob May
|34-35—69
|Jerry Kelly
|35-36—71
|Michael Bradley
|34-38—72
|Jerry Smith
|36-36—72
|Kirk Triplett
|34-38—72
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|34-38—72
|Sandy Lyle
|34-38—72
|Vijay Singh
|35-37—72
|Joe Durant
|35-37—72
|Willie Wood
|37-36—73
|Tim Petrovic
|36-37—73
|Glen Day
|36-37—73
|Rocco Mediate
|38-35—73
|Chris DiMarco
|35-38—73
|Esteban Toledo
|36-37—73
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-38—73
|Stephen Ames
|36-37—73
|Tommy Tolles
|38-35—73
|Ken Duke
|36-37—73
|Tom Gillis
|36-37—73
|Wes Short, Jr.
|37-37—74
|Billy Mayfair
|37-37—74
|Kent Jones
|37-37—74
|Scott Verplank
|37-37—74
|Colin Montgomerie
|37-37—74
|Dudley Hart
|37-37—74
|Scott Parel
|38-36—74
|Darren Clarke
|35-39—74
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|37-37—74
|Jay Haas
|36-38—74
|Paul Goydos
|38-36—74
|José María Olazábal
|40-34—74
|Carlos Franco
|37-37—74
|Brandt Jobe
|38-36—74
|Stephen Leaney
|38-36—74
|Fran Quinn
|37-37—74
|Gibby Gilbert III
|34-40—74
|Dan Olsen
|38-36—74
|Tommy Armour III
|38-37—75
|Retief Goosen
|37-38—75
|David Toms
|36-39—75
|Michael Allen
|37-38—75
|Woody Austin
|38-37—75
|Dan Forsman
|38-37—75
|Gene Sauers
|38-37—75
|Cliff Kresge
|37-38—75
|Mike Goodes
|37-39—76
|Lee Janzen
|37-39—76
|John Huston
|37-39—76
|John Daly
|38-38—76
|Billy Andrade
|42-34—76
|Paul Broadhurst
|36-40—76
|Kevin Sutherland
|38-38—76
|Duffy Waldorf
|37-39—76
|Gary Hallberg
|40-36—76
|Skip Kendall
|39-37—76
|David McKenzie
|40-36—76
|Scott Pieri
|38-38—76
|Greg Kraft
|40-37—77
|Jeff Sluman
|36-41—77
|Brad Bryant
|36-41—77
|Tom Byrum
|39-38—77
|Doug Garwood
|36-41—77
|Steve Flesch
|39-38—77
|Bernhard Langer
|41-36—77
|Kenny Perry
|37-40—77
|Joey Sindelar
|37-41—78
|David Frost
|38-40—78
|Bart Bryant
|36-42—78
|Jesper Parnevik
|40-38—78
|Brian Cooper
|40-38—78
|Tom Watson
|39-40—79
|Shigetoshi Hasegawa
|39-40—79
|Mark Calcavecchia
|43-37—80
|John Smoltz
|39-41—80
|Larry Mize
|42-40—82
|Larry Nelson
|41-42—83
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.