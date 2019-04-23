Listen Live Sports

MLB looks at Harper’s ejection; no decision on discipline

April 23, 2019 10:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is reviewing Bryce Harper’s rant at an umpire, trying to determine whether the Philadelphia Phillies star should be disciplined.

“Hope not. We’ll see,” Harper said after Tuesday night’s 9-0 loss to the New York Mets.

There was no decision by then, a day after Harper went wild at Citi Field.

Harper was ejected for the 12th time in his eight-season career while he barked from the dugout four batters after being called out on strikes by Mark Carlson.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler walked toward the plate to argue, then Harper bolted from the bench. He repeatedly yelled and pointed at Carlson from close range. While trying to hold back Harper, Kapler bumped into the umpire.

Kapler spoke to MLB executive Joe Torre and the umpires Tuesday.

“I felt nothing,” Kapler said. “Doesn’t mean there wasn’t contact.”

Jake Arrieta was the losing pitcher Monday night and later called out Harper, saying the high-priced All-Star slugger needs to keep himself on the field, no matter what.

Harper is in the first season of a 13-year, $330 million contract.

“He’s fiery, he’s competitive, he’s aggressive and he’s a strong figure,” Kapler said. “I think he understands what he needs to do.”

