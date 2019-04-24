MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, April 21
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|10
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|7
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|6
|Jozy Altidore, TOR
|5
|Kei Kamara, COL
|5
|Darwin Quintero, MIN
|5
|Alberth Elis, HOU
|4
|Nani, ORL
|4
|Krisztian Nemeth, KC
|4
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|4
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|4
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|4
|Albert Rusnak, RSL
|4
|Johnny Russell, KC
|4
|CJ Sapong, CHI
|4
|Assists
|Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC
|5
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|5
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|5
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|4
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|4
|Latif Blessing, LFC
|4
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|4
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|4
|Nani, ORL
|4
|Jonathan Osorio, TOR
|4
|Diego Valeri, POR
|4
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|51
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|29
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|29
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|27
|Marco Fabian, PHI
|25
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|24
|Kei Kamara, COL
|24
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|23
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|22
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|21
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|21
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|15
|Kei Kamara, COL
|12
|Jozy Altidore, TOR
|10
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|10
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|10
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|10
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|10
|Danny Hoesen, SJ
|9
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|9
___
|Cautions
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|5
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|4
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|4
19 players tied with 3
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|5
|0
|5
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|4
|0
|4
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|4
|0
|4
|Francisco Calvo, MIN
|3
|1
|4
|Diego Chara, POR
|3
|1
|4
27 players tied with 3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|0.71
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.78
|David Bingham, LA
|1.00
|Cody Cropper, NE
|1.00
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.00
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.13
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.29
|Spencer Richey, CIN
|1.29
|Luis Robles, NYR
|1.29
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.33
|Joe Willis, HOU
|1.33
___
|Shutouts
|Bill Hamid, DC
|4
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|4
|Evan Bush, MTL
|3
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|3
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|3
|David Bingham, LA
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|2
|Spencer Richey, CIN
|2
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|2
___
|Saves
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|28
|Jeff Attinella, POR
|27
|Bill Hamid, DC
|26
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|26
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|26
|Tim Howard, COL
|23
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|23
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|23
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|21
|David Bingham, LA
|20
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|20
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|20
|Spencer Richey, CIN
|20
___
