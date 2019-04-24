Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

April 24, 2019 1:20 pm
 
Through Sunday, April 21

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 7
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Kei Kamara, COL 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Alberth Elis, HOU 4
Nani, ORL 4
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 4
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 4
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 4
Wayne Rooney, DC 4
Albert Rusnak, RSL 4
Johnny Russell, KC 4
CJ Sapong, CHI 4
Assists
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Carlos Vela, LFC 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4
Michael Barrios, DAL 4
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 4
Mauro Manotas, HOU 4
Nani, ORL 4
Jonathan Osorio, TOR 4
Diego Valeri, POR 4

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 51
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 29
Diego Rossi, LFC 29
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 27
Marco Fabian, PHI 25
Dom Dwyer, ORL 24
Kei Kamara, COL 24
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 23
Wayne Rooney, DC 22
Saphir Taider, MTL 21

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 21
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Kei Kamara, COL 12
Jozy Altidore, TOR 10
Dom Dwyer, ORL 10
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 10
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 10
Saphir Taider, MTL 10
Danny Hoesen, SJ 9
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9

___

Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4

19 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Anibal Godoy, SJ 5 0 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4 0 4
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4 0 4
Francisco Calvo, MIN 3 1 4
Diego Chara, POR 3 1 4

27 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Zack Steffen, CLB 0.71
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.78
David Bingham, LA 1.00
Cody Cropper, NE 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Bill Hamid, DC 1.13
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.29
Spencer Richey, CIN 1.29
Luis Robles, NYR 1.29
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.33
Joe Willis, HOU 1.33

___

Shutouts
Bill Hamid, DC 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4
Evan Bush, MTL 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Sean Johnson, NYC 3
Tyler Miller, LFC 3
David Bingham, LA 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Spencer Richey, CIN 2
Brian Rowe, ORL 2

___

Saves
Stefan Frei, SEA 28
Jeff Attinella, POR 27
Bill Hamid, DC 26
Brian Rowe, ORL 26
Daniel Vega, SJ 26
Tim Howard, COL 23
Vito Mannone, MIN 23
Zack Steffen, CLB 23
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 21
David Bingham, LA 20
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 20
Tyler Miller, LFC 20
Spencer Richey, CIN 20

___

