...

MLS Leaders

April 27, 2019 2:25 pm
 
Through Wednesday, April 24

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 7
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Kei Kamara, COL 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Wayne Rooney, DC 5

7 players tied with 4

Assists
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 6
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Carlos Vela, LFC 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4
Michael Barrios, DAL 4
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Mauro Manotas, HOU 4
Nani, ORL 4
Jonathan Osorio, TOR 4
Diego Valeri, POR 4

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 51
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 30
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 29
Diego Rossi, LFC 29
Dom Dwyer, ORL 25
Marco Fabian, PHI 25
Kei Kamara, COL 24
Wayne Rooney, DC 24
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 23
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 21
Darwin Quintero, MIN 21
Saphir Taider, MTL 21

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 21
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Kei Kamara, COL 12
Jozy Altidore, TOR 10
Dom Dwyer, ORL 10
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 10
Danny Hoesen, SJ 10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 10
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 10
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 10
Saphir Taider, MTL 10

___

Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4
Maxime Chanot, NYC 4

25 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Anibal Godoy, SJ 5 0 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4 0 4
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4 0 4
Francisco Calvo, MIN 3 1 4
Maxime Chanot, NYC 4 0 4
Diego Chara, POR 3 1 4

33 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Zack Steffen, CLB 0.75
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.78
David Bingham, LA 0.88
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Bill Hamid, DC 1.00
Spencer Richey, CIN 1.29
Luis Robles, NYR 1.29
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.33
Joe Willis, HOU 1.33
Andre Blake, PHI 1.36

___

Shutouts
Bill Hamid, DC 5
Evan Bush, MTL 4
Sean Johnson, NYC 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4
David Bingham, LA 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Tyler Miller, LFC 3
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Vito Mannone, MIN 2
Spencer Richey, CIN 2
Brian Rowe, ORL 2

___

Saves
Stefan Frei, SEA 32
Daniel Vega, SJ 32
Bill Hamid, DC 30
Zack Steffen, CLB 28
Jeff Attinella, POR 27
Vito Mannone, MIN 27
Brian Rowe, ORL 26
Tim Howard, COL 23
David Bingham, LA 21
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 21

___

