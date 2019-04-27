MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, April 24

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 7 Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Jozy Altidore, TOR 5 Kei Kamara, COL 5 Darwin Quintero, MIN 5 Wayne Rooney, DC 5

7 players tied with 4

Assists Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 6 Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5 Carlos Vela, LFC 5 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4 Michael Barrios, DAL 4 Latif Blessing, LFC 4 Mauro Manotas, HOU 4 Nani, ORL 4 Jonathan Osorio, TOR 4 Diego Valeri, POR 4

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 51 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 30 Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 29 Diego Rossi, LFC 29 Dom Dwyer, ORL 25 Marco Fabian, PHI 25 Kei Kamara, COL 24 Wayne Rooney, DC 24 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 23 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 21 Darwin Quintero, MIN 21 Saphir Taider, MTL 21

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 21 Diego Rossi, LFC 15 Kei Kamara, COL 12 Jozy Altidore, TOR 10 Dom Dwyer, ORL 10 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 10 Danny Hoesen, SJ 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 10 Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 10 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 10 Saphir Taider, MTL 10

Cautions Anibal Godoy, SJ 5 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4 Maxime Chanot, NYC 4

25 players tied with 3

Cards Y R TOTAL Anibal Godoy, SJ 5 0 5 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4 0 4 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4 0 4 Francisco Calvo, MIN 3 1 4 Maxime Chanot, NYC 4 0 4 Diego Chara, POR 3 1 4

33 players tied with 3

Goals-Allowed Avg. Zack Steffen, CLB 0.75 Tyler Miller, LFC 0.78 David Bingham, LA 0.88 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00 Bill Hamid, DC 1.00 Spencer Richey, CIN 1.29 Luis Robles, NYR 1.29 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.33 Joe Willis, HOU 1.33 Andre Blake, PHI 1.36

Shutouts Bill Hamid, DC 5 Evan Bush, MTL 4 Sean Johnson, NYC 4 Zack Steffen, CLB 4 David Bingham, LA 3 Stefan Frei, SEA 3 Tyler Miller, LFC 3 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2 Vito Mannone, MIN 2 Spencer Richey, CIN 2 Brian Rowe, ORL 2

Saves Stefan Frei, SEA 32 Daniel Vega, SJ 32 Bill Hamid, DC 30 Zack Steffen, CLB 28 Jeff Attinella, POR 27 Vito Mannone, MIN 27 Brian Rowe, ORL 26 Tim Howard, COL 23 David Bingham, LA 21 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 21

