Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Brown 14, Penn 7
Canisius 3-4, Manhattan 2-5
Marist 11, Fairfield 2
Saint Peter’s 3, Monmouth 0
St. Joseph’s (NY) 8-1, Old Westbury 3-6
Seton Hill at Slippery Rock, 2, ppd.
W. Virginia St. 15-5, Wheeling Jesuit 3-6
Yale 7, Cornell 2
West Alabama 4, Union (Tenn.) 3
Ball St. 12, Indiana-Kokomo 5
Benedictine (Ill.) 4, Lakeland 0
Brescia 12, Cincinnati Christian 5
Calvin 4, Trine 0
Davenport at Ashland, 2
E. Illinois 1-9, SE Missouri 0-6, 2nd game 7 innings
Huntington 12, Grace (Ind.) 2
Indiana Wesleyan at St. Francis (Ind.), ppd.
Indianapolis 11-6, Mo.-St. Louis 0-4, 1st game 7 innings
Jamestown 7, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Kansas Wesleyan 13, Avila 3
Knox 3, Monmouth (Ill.) 1
Maryville (Mo.) at Bellarmine
Missouri Valley 4, MidAm Nazarene 2
Park 9, Hannibal-LaGrange 5
Siena Heights at Indiana Tech, 2, ppd.
