The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s College Baseball Scores

April 2, 2019 12:46 am
 
EAST

Brown 14, Penn 7

Canisius 3-4, Manhattan 2-5

Marist 11, Fairfield 2

Saint Peter’s 3, Monmouth 0

St. Joseph’s (NY) 8-1, Old Westbury 3-6

Seton Hill at Slippery Rock, 2, ppd.

W. Virginia St. 15-5, Wheeling Jesuit 3-6

Yale 7, Cornell 2

SOUTH

West Alabama 4, Union (Tenn.) 3

MIDWEST

Ball St. 12, Indiana-Kokomo 5

Benedictine (Ill.) 4, Lakeland 0

Brescia 12, Cincinnati Christian 5

Calvin 4, Trine 0

Davenport at Ashland, 2

E. Illinois 1-9, SE Missouri 0-6, 2nd game 7 innings

Huntington 12, Grace (Ind.) 2

Indiana Wesleyan at St. Francis (Ind.), ppd.

Indianapolis 11-6, Mo.-St. Louis 0-4, 1st game 7 innings

Jamestown 7, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Kansas Wesleyan 13, Avila 3

Knox 3, Monmouth (Ill.) 1

Maryville (Mo.) at Bellarmine

Missouri S&T 5, S. Indiana 2

Missouri Valley 4, MidAm Nazarene 2

Park 9, Hannibal-LaGrange 5

Saginaw Valley 9-5, Grand Valley St. 5-5, 2nd game 9 innings, tie, darkness

Siena Heights at Indiana Tech, 2, ppd.

SW Minnesota St. 16, Upper Iowa 14

William Woods 8, Columbia (Mo.) 7, 10 innings

